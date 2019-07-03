Samsung Galaxy Fold might be getting closer to an official launch and availability around the world. The Korean company has reportedly redesigned the Fold to address the issues with the flexible display. Samsung is preparing commercial production of the smartphone once again but is not sharing a release date just yet. The Galaxy Fold is also not likely to show at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 launch scheduled for August 7 in New York.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Production To Start Again

The Galaxy Fold turned disastrous because of two major issues with the display and design. The display was protected by a protective film, which was not supposed to be removed. However, Samsung failed to communicate that and those who removed it found the display damaged completely. There was also an issue with the hinge which led to debris being stuck and resulting in failure of the device. Now, Samsung says it has made the protective film to “wrap around the entire screen flow into the outer bezels”.

Bloomberg reports that this would make it impossible to peel off the protective layer by hand. It has also reportedly re-engineered the hinge, which has been pushed upward from the screen. The redesigned version is said to come with a hinge that sits closer to the screen. This could mean that the Fold will not suffer from the issue where display developed a bulge and stopped working. Samsung says the redesign process has been done to make the film feel harder and more like a part of the display itself.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold at a price of $1,980 (around Rs 1,36,500) and is now trying to salvage the reputation. The Korean company has once failed with the Galaxy Note 7 and it would want not to repeat the mistake. Samsung is the leader in the smartphone market and is now looking for ways to innovate ahead of rivals Apple and Huawei. The Galaxy Fold was set to put Samsung ahead in the smartphone world but is now finding itself behind and potentially at risk of not selling them at all.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Samsung Galaxy S10+ Price – 73900 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Exynos 9820 OS Android Pie Android Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) 10MP + 8MP Battery 4,380mAh 4,100mAh

Story Timeline