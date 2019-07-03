comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold screen failure has reportedly been fixed
  Samsung has reportedly fixed Galaxy Fold's screen failure, launch imminent
Samsung has reportedly fixed Galaxy Fold's screen failure, launch imminent

Samsung is preparing to relaunch the Galaxy Fold after fixing the screen issue reported by early adopters. The company has re-engineered the hinge and made the protective film part of the display.

  Published: July 3, 2019 4:26 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold might be getting closer to an official launch and availability around the world. The Korean company has reportedly redesigned the Fold to address the issues with the flexible display. Samsung is preparing commercial production of the smartphone once again but is not sharing a release date just yet. The Galaxy Fold is also not likely to show at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 launch scheduled for August 7 in New York.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Production To Start Again

The Galaxy Fold turned disastrous because of two major issues with the display and design. The display was protected by a protective film, which was not supposed to be removed. However, Samsung failed to communicate that and those who removed it found the display damaged completely. There was also an issue with the hinge which led to debris being stuck and resulting in failure of the device. Now, Samsung says it has made the protective film to “wrap around the entire screen flow into the outer bezels”.

Samsung receives patent for a phone that can expand into a tablet

Samsung receives patent for a phone that can expand into a tablet

Bloomberg reports that this would make it impossible to peel off the protective layer by hand. It has also reportedly re-engineered the hinge, which has been pushed upward from the screen. The redesigned version is said to come with a hinge that sits closer to the screen. This could mean that the Fold will not suffer from the issue where display developed a bulge and stopped working. Samsung says the redesign process has been done to make the film feel harder and more like a part of the display itself.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold at a price of $1,980 (around Rs 1,36,500) and is now trying to salvage the reputation. The Korean company has once failed with the Galaxy Note 7 and it would want not to repeat the mistake. Samsung is the leader in the smartphone market and is now looking for ways to innovate ahead of rivals Apple and Huawei. The Galaxy Fold was set to put Samsung ahead in the smartphone world but is now finding itself behind and potentially at risk of not selling them at all.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Samsung Galaxy S10+
Price 73900
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Exynos 9820
OS Android Pie Android Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) 10MP + 8MP
Battery 4,380mAh 4,100mAh

  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 4:26 PM IST

Motorola P50 key specifications confirmed ahead of launch
हिंदी समाचार

Motorola P50 स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, इस हफ्ते होगा लॉन्च

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30 vs Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro : जानें कौन-सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

LG ने पहली फ्लैश सेल में महज 12 मिनटों में बेच दिए LG W10 और W30 के सभी स्मार्टफोन, 10 जुलाई को अगली सेल

Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज पिछले साल लॉन्च हुए Galaxy S9 से ज्यादा पॉप्युलर

Realme X भारत में 18 हजार से कम कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च, फोन का spiderman स्पेशल एडिशन भी आएगा

