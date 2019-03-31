comscore
Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e

The new update has started hitting Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e devices in Germany, the UK, and France.

  Published: March 31, 2019 3:19 PM IST
It looks like Samsung has resumed the rollout of the March 2019 Android security patch for its Samsung Galaxy S10 devices. This resume comes days after the company pulled the first update that it released for the devices. The company did not reveal the reason for pulling the update in the first place but it is likely that the initial lot of users who updated reported some bug to the company. As previously mentioned, the new update brings March 2019 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 lineup along with improvements in the Wireless PowerShare feature.

According to a report by SamMobile, the new update has started hitting Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e devices in Germany, the UK, and France. The new update brings the build number to G970FXXU1ASCA in Germany, G973FXXU1ASCA in the UK and G975FXXU1ASCA in France. The report also noted that the update files are also available online if the users want to install them without having to wait for the official roll out. However, it is worth waiting for the update to roll out or at least start rolling out in your own country.

We are asking you to wait for the Over The Air (OTA) update because this way you want to download the correct version of the update for the device that you have purchased. This is especially necessary for devices with multiple country-specific version to ensure that the update does without any problem. According to the report, there are no changes in the change-log for the update.

As previously reported, the change-log mentions that this update brings improvements to the Wireless PowerShare feature along with increased stability of the camera app. Whatever bug was discovered seems to be directly pushed in the “Bug fixes” section. If you are a Galaxy S10 owner then you should head to the “Software update” section in the settings app to see if the update has reached your device.

  Published Date: March 31, 2019 3:19 PM IST

