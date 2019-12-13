Samsung has sold one million Galaxy Fold despite the price

Samsung has sold 1 million Galaxy Fold smartphones globally since launch. The shipments for Galaxy Fold were estimated to be around 5 lakh units units in October. Now, at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin, Samsung has confirmed selling 1 million of its first foldable smartphone. The announcement just shows that the Galaxy Fold has seen an unexpected demand despite the initial failure and fragile nature of the device. The Korean giant is also highlighting the innovation brought to the smartphone segment by the company with Galaxy Fold.

“And I think that the point is, we’re selling [a] million of these products,” Samsung Electronics President Young Sohn said. “There’s a million people that want to use this product at $2,000,” he added. He also said that the adoption of Fold has helped with getting feedback on the device. At Disrupt Berlin, Sohn confirmed that keeping devices like the Fold in labs would not have resulted in the kind of inputs the company has received till now. Samsung has reportedly got a lot of feedback about the foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy Fold was first teased by the Korean company at the launch of Galaxy S10 series early this year. The device was consequently introduced at Mobile World Congress 2019 and became available in April. The Galaxy Fold was not the only foldable smartphone at MWC but it is the one that has become available for purchase. When the device became available in April, the reviewers discovered multiple problems including screens that cracked.

Samsung immediately decided to push back the commercial release and introduced a redesigned product in late September. The new model comes with a stronger hinge and even has the screen protector tucked inside the display. This solves one of the common problems where reviewers peeled off the plastic layer considering it is a screen protector. Samsung was criticized for releasing a beta device but these sales numbers are a vindication for the company. The Korean company is reportedly working on Galaxy Fold 2 and has plans to sell 6 million foldable devices next year.

