Samsung hikes prices of Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M21 and M31 phones get new prices in India. Both the mid-range phones will now cost Rs 500 more if you’re buying from offline stores. The new prices came into effect last week and are applicable on variants of these phones. According to this report, the Galaxy M21 now costs Rs 14,499 while the Galaxy M31 now starts at Rs 17,499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 discount offers announced: Price in India, specifications and more

While these prices were meant to be applicable for offline sellers, we noticed the phones are listed with revised prices on Samsung’s e-Store as well. The company hasn’t officially given any reasons for the hike. But we’re assuming this has to do with the GST duty increase on mobile phones. The new prices mean the Galaxy M21 and M31 series now compete in a different price segment. The Galaxy M21 was originally launched at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. Also Read - Samsung offers Android 10 update to Galaxy Tab S4

But the South Korean mobile brand will be hoping the recent calls for Boycott China goods plays into their hands, and demand for their products increase. Price hikes have been norm for mobile brands in the country over the past few weeks. Xiaomi has also hiked prices of most of its phones in the market by up to Rs 1,500 in some cases. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel

Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For imaging, the Galaxy M21 relies on a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

