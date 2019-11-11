comscore Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report
Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

A new report hints that a future Samsung Galaxy phone could support the 108-megapixel camera. Read on to know more about this.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 1:50 PM IST
Samsung is likely to launch its flagship Galaxy S11 series in the first quarter of 2020. Previous reports claim that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S series phone will feature a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. About three months back, the South Korean giant revealed a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which it co-developed with Xiaomi. The Mi MIX Alpha is the first smartphone to come with the big 108-megapixel sensor. Samsung is yet to launch its own phone with the same sensor.

Now, a new report hints that a future Samsung Galaxy phone could support the 108-megapixel camera. This information comes from a code discovered by XDA developers in the Samsung Camera app which shipped with the third One UI 2.0 beta released this week. The camera app now has support for a resolution of 12,000 by 9,000 pixels. This is 108,000,000 total pixels, or 108MPs.

Samsung Galaxy M40 successor to reportedly launch in India on November 15

Samsung Galaxy M40 successor to reportedly launch in India on November 15

But the app’s code doesn’t suggest that the Galaxy S11 will offer the 108-megapixel sensor. If rumors are to believed, the Galaxy S11 will support a 5x optical zoom lens in addition to a 108-megapixel main sensor for wide-angle shots. The company is likely to employ pixel binning to improve low-light shots, similar to the Mi Mix Alpha or Mi Note 10. The ISOCELL sensor promises 4-in-1 pixel binning with default photos captured in 27-megapixel resolution. Thanks to the massive pixel size, the sensor also promises to offer a lot of details in photos captured – both in daylight and low-light scenarios.

Besides, the Galaxy S11 will likely be powered by an Exynos 9830 octa-core SoC in India and other regions. In the US, the will likely have the Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. A recent report hinted that Samsung is shutting down its custom CPU core department, and will use standard ARM (Cortex A77) instead. It is also expected to come with AMD GPU onboard. The next Samsung flagship smartphone is expected to be unveiled before MWC 2020 which kicks off in Barcelona on February 24.

