Samsung in talks with MediaTek for 5G chips: Report

Samsung in talks with MediaTek for Dimensity 1000 5G chips: Report

Samsung wants to test the Dimensity 1000 5G chips on the Galaxy A-2020 series.

  Published: December 9, 2019 3:44 PM IST
MediaTek’s mobile SoCs have slowly been gaining traction amongst Chinese smartphone makers, especially starting this year. This is evident by the fact that Redmi opted for the MediaTek G90T chip for its wildly popular Redmi Note series this year even though there was fear of backlash from users. Now, according to the latest reports from Taiwan, the chip manufacturer is on the verge of getting another big customer in Samsung. This news comes after strong reports that Oppo, Xiaomi, and even Vivo have tied up with the Taiwanese company for its brand new Dimensity 1000 5G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A-series could come with MediaTek chips

As per the latest report, the South Korean tech giant has approached MediaTek for the 5G chips to send samples to test on the upcoming A-series smartphones in 2020. Samsung has recently pulled out of China as a manufacturer, closing its factories and this probable MediaTek contract will help the Korean firm find Chinese ODM factories to make its mid-range 5G phones, as per analysts. As of now, the two companies have not come to any agreement but the same is possible in the coming weeks.

Samsung currently relies heavily on its out-of-favor Exynos chipsets on its mid-range phones mostly and MediaTek’s rise in popularity could help Samsung gain more customers. Interestingly, Samsung’s a variant of the Galaxy A10 was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek processor, however, this was way back in March. Regardless, the Dimensity 1000 5G chip now has some big suitors and Samsung could be the latest one.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC launched for premium and flagship smartphones

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC detailed

The company also introduced “Dimensity 1000” — its first 5G mobile SoC in its 5G family of chipsets. The Dimensity 1000 is a single 5G chip solution with an integrated 5G modem. The chip offers a combination of advanced technologies packed into a 7nm chip and tuned for 5G performance, the company said.

MediaTek partners Intel to bring 5G modems to HP, Dell laptops

The Dimensity 1000 5G SoC supports 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) and boasts the world’s fastest throughput SoC with 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds over sub-6GHz networks, the company said. The chipset will support both standalone and non- standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks. It also inlcudes multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G.

