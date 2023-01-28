Samsung inaugurates its largest experience store in New Delhi: Check major offers here

Samsung on Saturday inaugurated its largest premium experience store in North India at the iconic Connaught Place in Delhi. The new experience store showcases Samsung’s complete product ecosystem through different zones such as Connected Living, Smartphones, Audio, Gaming, Lifestyle Screens and Wearables, among others, showcasing its multi-device connectivity with SmartThings. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications leaked ahead of launch on February 1

Five lucky consumers among the first 500 buyers at the store stand a chance to win a Galaxy Z Fold4 or a Galaxy Z Flip4 while the first 200 buyers spending above Rs 10,000 will get assured gifts on every purchase. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 10,000: Samsung Galaxy M04, Poco M4 Pro and more

Consumers coming into the store on the first two days (January 28-29) can avail an additional cashback of up to 10% on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs and digital appliances and 2X loyalty points on the entire Samsung product portfolio from January 30 to February 4. They can get Galaxy Buds2 at Rs 2,999 when buying select Galaxy devices between February 9 and February 15. Also Read - Samsung Grand Republic Sale: Best deals on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

“We are excited to open a new Samsung experience store at Connaught Place in Delhi, an iconic location teeming with energy, diverse culture and rich heritage. This is the largest Samsung experience store in North India offering the widest portfolio of Samsung devices. With this new store, our goal is to provide every consumer, especially Gen Z and millennials, the best of Samsung products and experiences such as Connected Living, Gaming and Lifestyle Screens,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Samsung took the number one spot in Q4 2022 for the first time since Q3 2017, shipping 6.7 million units for a market share of 21 percent. Second place went to vivo, which shipped 6.4 million units, mainly via offline channels. After 20 quarters, Xiaomi lost its leadership position in Q4 2022 and fell to third place with shipments of 5.5 million units. For full-year 2022, Xiaomi was still the number one vendor. OPPO and realme remained in fourth and fifth place, with shipments of 5.4 million and 2.7 million units respectively.