Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15

Samsung India extends warranty for mobiles, consumer electronics products until June 15

Samsung will offer this extended warranty for products whose warranty expired between May 20 and May 31.

  Published: June 4, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Samsung India has once again extended warranty of its mobile products and all other consumer electronic products until June 15 amid pandemic lockdown. The company will offer this extended warranty for products whose warranty expired between May 20 and May 31. This is not just for smartphones, but for all other category of products from Samsung such as laptops, AC, TVs, refrigerators and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch today: Everything you need to know

“At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is our priority. We are committed to take every step to keep you safe. Keeping in mind the current situation, we have extended the standard warranty across our product portfolio till June 15, 2020. This will be valid for all products whose warranty expired in the period between March 20 and May 31, 2020. Stay safe, while we take care of the safety of your devices,” noted Samsung on its official website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 फोन 48MP क्वॉड कैमरा के साथ आज इस कीमत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Amidst this Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic situation, the company had recently extended warranty of all its products until May 31. Samsung has once again started operations in India and started selling smartphones on its official website. Also Read - Samsung updates Galaxy Z Flip with June 2020 security patch

Earlier this week, the company quietly launched Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 smartphones in the country. These handsets will be available across all Samsung offline stores as well as online stores.

Today, there is another smartphone coming – Samsung Galaxy A31. It flaunts a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The handset was introduced in two configurations – 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and in 6GB+128GB variant. But it is expected that Samsung will launch the phone in one variant in India with 6GB RAM. The price is said to remain close to Rs 23,000.

As we already know, Samsung’s A series of devices sell through both online and offline platforms. So it is likely the Galaxy 31 will also be made available across retail channels.

  Published Date: June 4, 2020 11:53 AM IST

