comscore Samsung India 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' is to boost sales
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales
News

Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales

News

Samsung on Wednesday announced three new innovative programs on its online store in India. The South Korean major notes that the new programs will enhance shopping experience for consumers who buy the

  • Published: July 30, 2020 6:56 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Camera

Samsung on Wednesday announced three new innovative programs on its online store in India. The South Korean major notes that the new programs will enhance shopping experience for consumers who buy their favorite Samsung devices online. The three innovative platforms are Samsung Referral Program, Samsung Student Program and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 renders leaked: Bezel-less displays, triple cameras and more

Samsung Referral Program

Samsung has launched a unique Referral Program. Samsung customers (referrer) can help their friends and family get exciting rewards (up to 8 percent off) on purchase of a range of premium mobile and consumer electronics products through Samsung.com. The referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will also receive benefits in the form of Samsung.com vouchers up to Rs 1500 per successful transaction completed by their friends. Samsung Referral Program is applicable on 15+ devices, which include smartphones, tablets and wearables. Also Read - Samsung M31s with 6,000mAh battery, Infinity-O display launched in India at Rs. 19,499

Samsung Student Program

The Samsung Student Program is a first-of-its-kind online student-specific storefront on Samsung.com which enables the student community to get easy access to a special catalogue of products consisting of a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearable and accessories. The products listed in the catalogue will be available at a special price and come with value added services such as complimentary insurance, easy exchange and convenient EMI options. Students can access the online Storefront through their official college email id or through validation by an authorized student credentials verification agency. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6,000mAh battery set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

Samsung Shop 20K Advantage

To provide unmatched value to users of the Samsung Shop App, Samsung India is launching the World’s First 20K Advantage Program on its Shop App from August 2020. The 20K Advantage Program has the following key components:

– Samsung Shop App users get the opportunity to unlock 10 shopping vouchers worth Rs 20,000 in total value by registering on the Samsung Shop App with their contact details

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera review

– These vouchers bring the best of Samsung’s cross-category portfolio to consumers. There is one voucher for each of the following categories – Smartphones, Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwaves, Tablets, Smartwatches, True Wireless Audio, Accessories & Harman/JBL products

– Each voucher gives a consumer up to Rs 2000 shopping benefit, depending on transaction value and category and is valid for 365 days

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 6:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales
News
Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales
Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details

News

Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

News

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Google Pixel 4a 5G with new camera features confirmed

Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales

Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales

News

Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales
Vivo X50 Review

Review

Vivo X50 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras
Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

News

Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 4 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, जानिए प्राइस

Tecno Spark 6 Air स्मार्टफोन 6,000mAh बैटरी और 7-इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ 7,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, इस दिन आएगा सेल पर

OnePlus Nord की डिस्प्ले में सामने आई ये प्रोब्लम, कंपनी ने बताया नॉर्मल

Thomson ने लॉन्च किया Make in India सर्टिफिकेट Android TV, Rs 10,999 है कीमत

OnePlus 8T सीरीज को लॉन्च की तैयारी पूरी, जानें ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel 4a 5G with new camera features confirmed
News
Google Pixel 4a 5G with new camera features confirmed
Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales

News

Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales
Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details

News

Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details
Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

News

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers