Samsung on Wednesday announced three new innovative programs on its online store in India. The South Korean major notes that the new programs will enhance shopping experience for consumers who buy their favorite Samsung devices online. The three innovative platforms are Samsung Referral Program, Samsung Student Program and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 renders leaked: Bezel-less displays, triple cameras and more

Samsung Referral Program

Samsung has launched a unique Referral Program. Samsung customers (referrer) can help their friends and family get exciting rewards (up to 8 percent off) on purchase of a range of premium mobile and consumer electronics products through Samsung.com. The referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will also receive benefits in the form of Samsung.com vouchers up to Rs 1500 per successful transaction completed by their friends. Samsung Referral Program is applicable on 15+ devices, which include smartphones, tablets and wearables. Also Read - Samsung M31s with 6,000mAh battery, Infinity-O display launched in India at Rs. 19,499

Samsung Student Program

The Samsung Student Program is a first-of-its-kind online student-specific storefront on Samsung.com which enables the student community to get easy access to a special catalogue of products consisting of a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearable and accessories. The products listed in the catalogue will be available at a special price and come with value added services such as complimentary insurance, easy exchange and convenient EMI options. Students can access the online Storefront through their official college email id or through validation by an authorized student credentials verification agency. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6,000mAh battery set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

Samsung Shop 20K Advantage

To provide unmatched value to users of the Samsung Shop App, Samsung India is launching the World’s First 20K Advantage Program on its Shop App from August 2020. The 20K Advantage Program has the following key components:

– Samsung Shop App users get the opportunity to unlock 10 shopping vouchers worth Rs 20,000 in total value by registering on the Samsung Shop App with their contact details

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera review

– These vouchers bring the best of Samsung’s cross-category portfolio to consumers. There is one voucher for each of the following categories – Smartphones, Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwaves, Tablets, Smartwatches, True Wireless Audio, Accessories & Harman/JBL products

– Each voucher gives a consumer up to Rs 2000 shopping benefit, depending on transaction value and category and is valid for 365 days