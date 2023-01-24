comscore Samsung Innovation Campus program to up-skill 3,000 youth in AI, IoT and coding
Samsung Innovation Campus program to up-skill 3,000 youth in AI, IoT and coding

Samsung Innovation Campus aims to upskill youth aged 18-25 years in future technologies and enhance their employability. These are key technology skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

  • Samsung India has started its CSR program ‘Samsung Innovation Campus'
  • The aim is to upskill 3,000 less-privileged youth in future tech domains.
  • Courses under the ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ program have started at the University of Lucknow.
Samsung India has started its CSR program ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ at eight campuses across the country with the aim of upskilling 3,000 less-privileged youth in future tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data, Coding, Programming and helping them get relevant job placements. ESSCI, which is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) approved entity, is executing the program through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners. Samsung India signed a MoU with ESSCI in September, 2022. Also Read - Meta releases new features for end-to-end encrypted Messenger app

Courses under the ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ program have started at the University of Lucknow, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) in New Delhi and Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekananda Technical University in Bhilai, SRR College of Arts & Sciences in Karimnagar, Central Tool Room & Training Center in Bhubaneswar, Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic College in Bengaluru and Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives in 50 more cities, says the service is available in 184 Indian cities

“Our global citizenship initiative, Samsung Innovation Campus, is closely tied with India’s development agenda. Through this initiative, we want to empower the youth and create opportunities for them in future tech domains, further boosting India’s growth story and strengthening our commitment to Powering Digital India,” said Mr. Partha Ghosh, Head, CSR and Communications, Samsung Southwest Asia. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki recalls 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs to fix seat belt issues

Samsung Innovation Campus aims to upskill youth aged 18-25 years in future technologies and enhance their employability. These are key technology skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Students who have enrolled for the courses have undergone a pre-course assessment and are undergoing classroom training by professors at the eight institutes. The courses have been divided into small batches of 30 students on an average to ensure focused training for student individually and to provide exhaustive learning opportunities in advanced technology.

They have also been provided the right tools to understand the practical applications of each of the technologies they are working on. For instance, students undergoing the IoT course have got Galaxy Upcycling kits, which consists of a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Note 9 smartphone, an ESP32 Dev board, a micro 5p cable, 2 resistors, 1 led, 1 tactile switch, 1 breadboard, 1 jumper cable M-M, 1 USB Type-C adapter & cable, and 1 micro 5p USB adapter that enable them to get hands-on experience of how the technology works.

Youth enrolled in the program will undergo classroom training and complete their hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas from AI, IoT, Big Data and Coding And Programming. The mandatory project phase for certification is devised to help students gain hands-on experience in the respective courses.

Those opting for the AI course will undergo 270 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work, while those doing the IoT or the Big Data course will undergo 160 hours of training and complete 80 hours of project work.

Participants opting for the Coding & Programming course will complete 80 hours of training and participate in a 4-day Hackathon to conclude the course.

They will also be imparted soft skills training to enhance their employability and provided job placements in relevant organizations

After completing their courses, students will attend job fairs and will be supported in the process of searching for the right job for their skills.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2023 3:24 PM IST
