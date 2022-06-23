Samsung introduces 200MP camera sensor with tiny pixels

Samsung on Thursday launched next-gen 200MP image sensor with the industry’s smallest 0.56-inch micrometer pixels that will allow smartphone users to take movie-like cinematic footage. Also Read - Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims

'ISOCELL HP3' image sensor, with a 12 percent smaller pixel size than the predecessor's 0.64µm, packs 200 million pixels.

It means that the sensor can enable an approximately 20 per cent reduction in camera module surface area, allowing smartphone manufacturers to keep their premium devices slim.

“Samsung has continuously led the image sensor market trend through its technology leadership in high resolution sensors with the smallest pixels,” said JoonSeo Yim, Executive Vice President of Sensor Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

“With our latest and upgraded 0.56µm 200MP ISOCELL HP3, Samsung will push on to deliver epic resolutions beyond professional levels for smartphone camera users, ” he said in a statement.

The company will begin the mass production of the new image sensor this year. Since its first 108MP sensor roll-out in 2019, Samsung has been leading the trend of next-generation, ultra-high-resolution camera development.

The ISOCELL HP3 comes with a Super QPD auto-focusing solution, meaning that all of the sensor’s pixels are equipped with auto-focusing capabilities.

In addition, Super QPD uses a single lens over four-adjacent pixels to detect the phase differences in both horizontal and vertical directions.

The sensor also allows users to take videos in 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps) or 4K at 120fps, with minimal loss in the field of view when taking 8K videos.

The ISOCCELL HP3 also provides an ultimate low-light experience. The technology enables the sensor to simulate a large-sized pixel sensor to rake brighter and more vibrant shots even in dimmed environments, like in-doors or during nighttime.

Furthermore, by supporting staggered HDR along with Smart-ISO Pro, the ISOCELL HP3 can switch between the two solutions depending on the filming environment to produce high-quality HDR images, the company informed.

