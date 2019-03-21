Samsung introduces new 2019 lineup of QLED TVs with Ambient Mode

Samsung is known for innovation in the TV space, and this year’s QLED TV range is no different. With 2019 QLED TVs, Samsung is introducing Ambient Mode, which converts the TV into a canvas that mirrors the pattern on the wall behind the TV. The idea is to make the TV blend completely into your home decor, and not let it represent a black border.

“Ambient Mode” also provides useful information throughout the day like weather reports, and important news of the day among others even when someone is not actively watching the TV. With Bixby, you can use voice commands to ask for your favorite movies or songs — along with controlling compatible Internet of Things (IoT) home devices.

Samsung notes that on average, a smart TV is turned off 19 hours, hence the excessive use of Ambient Mode on Samsung’s Smart TV with QLED technology may harm the device. The QLED technology has inorganic quantum dots, making the screen free from getting burn-in. Although a static image is maintained for a long period of time, which is quite difficult on the other hand, the Samsung QLED Smart TV would not suffer any damage.

Samsung pioneered the OLED technology, and is now aggressively selling its QLED technology. With QLED technology, Samsung’s televisions adopt quantum-dot displays and in comparison to OLED, the QLED has the ability to project 100 percent of the color volume. It supports HDR brightness up-to 2000 and supports a wider viewing angle.

One of the key benefits of QLED over OLED is the lifespan. Samsung says all of its QLED TVs come with 10-year panel warranty, which means the South Korean company is saying there will be no pixel burn-in or edge distortion for at least 10 years.