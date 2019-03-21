comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung introduces new 2019 lineup of QLED TVs with Ambient Mode
News

Samsung introduces new 2019 lineup of QLED TVs with Ambient Mode

News

Samsung's new TV lineup features an "Ambient Mode" to create a visual effect, in which the TV blends seamlessly into the wall.

  • Published: March 21, 2019 12:23 PM IST
samsung-qled-tv-ambient-mode

Samsung is known for innovation in the TV space, and this year’s QLED TV range is no different. With 2019 QLED TVs, Samsung is introducing Ambient Mode, which converts the TV into a canvas that mirrors the pattern on the wall behind the TV. The idea is to make the TV blend completely into your home decor, and not let it represent a black border.

“Ambient Mode” also provides useful information throughout the day like weather reports, and important news of the day among others even when someone is not actively watching the TV. With Bixby, you can use voice commands to ask for your favorite movies or songs — along with controlling compatible Internet of Things (IoT) home devices.

Samsung notes that on average, a smart TV is turned off 19 hours, hence the excessive use of Ambient Mode on Samsung’s Smart TV with QLED technology may harm the device. The QLED technology has inorganic quantum dots, making the screen free from getting burn-in. Although a static image is maintained for a long period of time, which is quite difficult on the other hand, the Samsung QLED Smart TV would not suffer any damage.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Samsung pioneered the OLED technology, and is now aggressively selling its QLED technology. With QLED technology, Samsung’s televisions adopt quantum-dot displays and in comparison to OLED, the QLED has the ability to project 100 percent of the color volume. It supports HDR brightness up-to 2000 and supports a wider viewing angle.

One of the key benefits of QLED over OLED is the lifespan. Samsung says all of its QLED TVs come with 10-year panel warranty, which means the South Korean company is saying there will be no pixel burn-in or edge distortion for at least 10 years.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2019 12:23 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode
News
Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode
Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

News

Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Features

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

News

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode

Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode

News

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode
Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Android Pie update rolling out
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

हिंदी समाचार

सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट इंस्टाग्राम पर अब यूजर्स कर सकेंगे शॉपिंग

हरियाणा: व्हॉट्सएप पर पेपर लीक करवाते रंगेहाथों पकड़े गए दो दर्जन शिक्षक

शार्प ने भारत में लॉन्च किया इनोवेटिव एअर प्यूरीफायर 'केसी-जी40एम'

हवाई जहाज में डाटा और कॉलिंग का लुत्फ ले पाएंगे एयरटेल यूजर्स!

होली पर 1 साल का हो जाएगा PUBG Mobile, फैंस को मिलेगा ये गिफ्ट

News

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode
News
Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode
Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

News

Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China
Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video
Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

News

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online