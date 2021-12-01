comscore Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment
News

Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment

News

Samsung brings three automotive chips- Exynos Auto V7, V9, S2VPS01 (PMIC) for in-vehicle infotainment, parking assistance, better 5G connectivity.

Samsung Automotive chip

Major tech companies infamously known for their electronics are trying to venture in the automobile space. While Google, Microsoft, Amazon are playing their part, Samsung has come up with three latest automotive chip solutions with which future car models will be able to connect to 5G networks with ease. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly received BIS certification

The South Korean tech giant notes that it has added 5G connectivity with “the Exynos Auto T5123, performance with the Exynos Auto V7 and reliability with the ASIL-B certified power management IC for automobiles.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

“With an advanced 5G modem, an AI-enhanced multi-core processor and a market-proven PMIC solution, Samsung is transfusing its expertise in mobile solutions into its automotive lineup and is positioned to expand its presence within the field,” Jaehong Park, Executive Vice President of System LSI Custom SOC Business at Samsung Electronics said. Also Read - Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series … for good

Here are the details of the newly launched 5G modem and chipset for ‘in-vehicle’ infotainment-

Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity

Exynos Auto T5123

The new Exynos Auto T5123 is a 5G modem (a 3GPP Release 15 telematics control unit in technical terms) that is claimed to be designed specifically for bringing seamless 5G connectivity. The modem is constructed to provide fast connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode to the next generation of connected cars. The modem will be able to deliver download speeds of up to 5.1 Gbps. It has two Cortex-A55 CPU and a built-in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) that provide satellite positioning data for navigation. The modem is designed in a way to minimize the use of external ICs and help reduce product development time. According to the company, it is currently in mass production.

Exynos Auto V7

This new chip joins Samsung’s automotive-brand processor lineup and is built for in-vehicle infotainment systems. The chip fabricated on an 8nm process is cited to be ‘the brains of the infotainment setup’ for mid and high-end cars. It integrates eight 1.5-gigahertz (GHz) Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores and 11 Arm Mali G76 GPU cores. There is NPU as well for processing visual and audio data for facial, speech, and gesture recognition. The Exynos Auto V7 chip has support for up to four displays and 12 camera inputs that provide info to assist drivers with surround view. Auto V7 has up to 32 GB of LPDDR4x memory capacity. The chip will be implemented in next-generation in-vehicle infotainment systems with Volkswagen’s latest In-Car Application Server (ICAS) version 3.1 being one among them.

S2VPS01

Lastly, S2VPS01, a PMIC (Power Management IC) is developed for the Exynos Auto V9 and V7. Samsung claims the PMIC to be the company’s first automotive solution produced under the ISO 26262 functional safety process certification. The chip has built-in protection for several harmful conditions. “The S2VPS01 regulates and rectifies the flow of electrical power, allowing reliable and robust in-vehicle infotainment system performance,” the company notes. The chip received an ASIl-B certification earlier this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 5:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here
News
Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here
From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Telecom

From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

Mobiles

Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time

Gaming

Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time

ACT Fibernet launches two new plans with unlimited data for Delhi users

Telecom

ACT Fibernet launches two new plans with unlimited data for Delhi users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Gadgets ranging from card-sized power bank to mini vacuum cleaner, all priced under Rs 500: Check the list

Best gadgets you can buy under Rs 500 to make your life simpler

Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment

Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment

News

Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment
Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India
Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced
Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

News

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर ने बनाया Chrono और Maxim को कमजोर, जानें OB31 में किस कैरेक्टर में हुआ कौनसा बदलाव

सुपरफास्ट प्रोसेसर के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगा, रेडमी का यह धांसू गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Facebook का जबरदस्त प्राइवेसी फीचर, इस तरह छिपाएं पोस्ट पर कितने आए लाइक

एप्पल लॉन्च कर सकती है कम कीमत वाला 5G आईफोन, सामने आई खास जानकारी

जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन में किसके पास है सबसे सस्ता 1.5GB डेली डेटा वाला प्लान?

Latest Videos

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?
Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers

News

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers

News

Gadgets ranging from card-sized power bank to mini vacuum cleaner, all priced under Rs 500: Check the list
Photo Gallery
Gadgets ranging from card-sized power bank to mini vacuum cleaner, all priced under Rs 500: Check the list
Best gadgets you can buy under Rs 500 to make your life simpler

Photo Gallery

Best gadgets you can buy under Rs 500 to make your life simpler
Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment

News

Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment
Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

News

Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here
Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

Mobiles

Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers