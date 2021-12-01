Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment

Major tech companies infamously known for their electronics are trying to venture in the automobile space. While Google, Microsoft, Amazon are playing their part, Samsung has come up with three latest automotive chip solutions with which future car models will be able to connect to 5G networks with ease. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly received BIS certification

The South Korean tech giant notes that it has added 5G connectivity with "the Exynos Auto T5123, performance with the Exynos Auto V7 and reliability with the ASIL-B certified power management IC for automobiles."

"With an advanced 5G modem, an AI-enhanced multi-core processor and a market-proven PMIC solution, Samsung is transfusing its expertise in mobile solutions into its automotive lineup and is positioned to expand its presence within the field," Jaehong Park, Executive Vice President of System LSI Custom SOC Business at Samsung Electronics said.

Here are the details of the newly launched 5G modem and chipset for ‘in-vehicle’ infotainment-

Exynos Auto T5123

The new Exynos Auto T5123 is a 5G modem (a 3GPP Release 15 telematics control unit in technical terms) that is claimed to be designed specifically for bringing seamless 5G connectivity. The modem is constructed to provide fast connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode to the next generation of connected cars. The modem will be able to deliver download speeds of up to 5.1 Gbps. It has two Cortex-A55 CPU and a built-in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) that provide satellite positioning data for navigation. The modem is designed in a way to minimize the use of external ICs and help reduce product development time. According to the company, it is currently in mass production.

Exynos Auto V7

This new chip joins Samsung’s automotive-brand processor lineup and is built for in-vehicle infotainment systems. The chip fabricated on an 8nm process is cited to be ‘the brains of the infotainment setup’ for mid and high-end cars. It integrates eight 1.5-gigahertz (GHz) Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores and 11 Arm Mali G76 GPU cores. There is NPU as well for processing visual and audio data for facial, speech, and gesture recognition. The Exynos Auto V7 chip has support for up to four displays and 12 camera inputs that provide info to assist drivers with surround view. Auto V7 has up to 32 GB of LPDDR4x memory capacity. The chip will be implemented in next-generation in-vehicle infotainment systems with Volkswagen’s latest In-Car Application Server (ICAS) version 3.1 being one among them.

S2VPS01

Lastly, S2VPS01, a PMIC (Power Management IC) is developed for the Exynos Auto V9 and V7. Samsung claims the PMIC to be the company’s first automotive solution produced under the ISO 26262 functional safety process certification. The chip has built-in protection for several harmful conditions. “The S2VPS01 regulates and rectifies the flow of electrical power, allowing reliable and robust in-vehicle infotainment system performance,” the company notes. The chip received an ASIl-B certification earlier this year.