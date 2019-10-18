Samsung is fixing Galaxy S10's fingerprint recognition problem

A British Samsung Galaxy S10 user recently discovered that her phone’s fingerprint sensor has a security flaw. After investigating the issue, Samsung has now said that it will soon release a new software update to fix problems with fingerprint recognition. This news comes after the British woman bought a third-party screen protector, and her husband was able to unlock her Galaxy S10 using his fingerprint. This comes as a surprise as her husband’s fingerprint data was not registered with the phone. The issue was first reported by The Sun.

“The issue can happen when patterns of some protectors that come with silicone phone cases are recognized along with fingerprints,” Samsung said. In the past, it was reported that some screen protectors might not work with the Galaxy S10’s in-display fingerprint reader. The reason behind this is that they left a small air gap, interfering with the scanning, BBC reports.

Reuters says the company’s online-only KaKaobank told users to “stop using the Galaxy 10 fingerprint recognition function to log into its services until the issue is resolved.” To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series was launched back in March this year. The flagship device features an in-display sensor that leverages ultrasound to detect the ridges of fingerprints. Commenting on this, Samsung said that this a “revolutionary” biometric authentication feature.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features

The Galaxy S10 is essentially placed between the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+. It comes with triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more. The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch display. It features a hole-punch camera design. It is built around Samsung’s home-brewed top-notch Exynos 9820 chipset. The South Korean giant has also given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Price 66900 Chipset Exynos 9820 OS Android Pie with One UI Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Front Camera 10MP Battery 3,400mAh

Story Timeline