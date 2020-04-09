Samsung is partnering with Google to build new chipset

If Samsung’s Exynos chipsets have been talking points recently, it is because of the comparisons drawn out between the Exynos 990 and the Snapdragon 865, both chipsets used on variants of the Galaxy S20 series. However, despite users even signing petitions for Samsung to abandon the Exynos lineup, it seems the brand has other plans. A recent report reveals that Samsung is designing a custom chipset for Google. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy A21, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G and more: Check specifications, price

The new chipset is rumored to launch as soon as this year, probably with the next Pixel device. Moreover, Samsung has major plans for its Exynos line of processors in the future. This includes switching from Mongoose CPU cores to stock ARM cores. Further, Samsung is reportedly even ditching the Mali GPUs it has been using for long. The new Exynos processors are reportedly going to feature AMD Radeon GPUs.

As per the report by SamMobile The new custom chipset will be made with Samsung's 5nm LPE process. Being an octa-core processor, the new chipset will feature two Cortex-A768 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores along with four Cortex-A55 CPU cores. The chipset will likely use ARM's unannounced Mali MP20 GPU which is based on Borr microarchitecture.

According to another report from Reuters last year, Google was eyeing chip designers from Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. These recruitments were to create its own chipset to be used in smartphones and servers. Google even hired 16 veteran engineers in Bengaluru, India and wanted to hire hundreds more. However, it seems that for now, the tech giant may have settled with Samsung’s Exynos line.

If true, Google could likely launch the new chipset in its Pixel 5 smartphone, which is rumored to have mid-range specifications. The chipset may also eventually be featured in ChromeOS-based devices and even servers for data centers. According to ETNews, Samsung even made a new ‘Custom SoC’ team earlier this year. The new team could maybe also work on a new chip for Facebook’s AR/VR products in the Oculus lineup. The team so far has 30 members grouped together from different business arms. There is however a larger expansion plan in the years to come.