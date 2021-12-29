comscore Samsung is stepping into the metaverse and it will let you decorate your virtual house in it
Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

The Samsung My House world map is a space-decorating experience that ZEPETO is supporting for the first time

Samsung will allow users to experience the My House metaverse at CES 2022

The Metaverse seems to be expanding. One of the biggest tech companies in the world has also stepped into it. Samsung has partnered with a metaverse platform Naver Z’s ZEPETO to expand its metaverse application. CES 2022 visitors will be able to access the event via the metaverse. Also Read - Want to know what is Metaverse? Here are top online courses to learn

On the first day of CES 2022, Samsung will showcase a multidimensional metaverse with the reveal of a platform called My House, which allows users to directly experience a total of 18 Samsung products, including new products for 2022. My House utilizes Naver Z’s ZEPETO metaverse platform with more than 250 million users worldwide. Through ZEPETO, Samsung will launch a world map that will let users decorate their home in the metaverse. Also Read - Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung’s DX (Device eXperience) Division, explained, “At CES 2022, you will be able to see in detail how personal customization technology is applied in Samsung Electronics’ large-screen devices, home appliances and mobile products.” Also Read - From crypto to foldable phones, top 5 tech trends that will dominate 2022

What is My House

The My House world map is a space-decorating experience that ZEPETO is supporting for the first time. Users can customize the arrangement of furniture and home appliances, but they can also personalize the tone and manner of the space itself. This takes the metaverse experience and its value a step further by sparking users’ imagination and encouraging creativity.

“Since home appliances tend to be big, it’s difficult to actually try placing them in users’ own spaces. But now, users can not only imagine their own unique spaces through My House, they can also freely decorate their dream homes,” said Youngwoong Kwon of Samsung Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “Users will be able to have the special experience of gaining a deeper understanding of their preferences and customizing their spaces.”

  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 12:42 PM IST

