Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

The report stated that it is likely that Samsung is also working on a number of smart speaker products in addition to this cheaper variant.

samsung-galaxy-home-smart-speaker-official

Samsung seems to be working on its second Galaxy smart speaker. According to a new report on the internet, the company is working on the second product in the market after announcing the first product, the Galaxy Home smart speaker along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 back in August of this year. The interesting thing to note here is that the Samsung Galaxy Home has not yet launched in the market at the time of writing. This means that even before the customers have a chance to buy the first device, the company is already working on more products in the lineup. This may be a real example of courage right there.

Talking about the details of the upcoming smart speaker from the company, it looks like this product will be cheaper in price. This means that the company is looking at competing with Google Home and Amazon Echo. For contrast, the first smart speaker is aimed to take on the likes of Apple HomePod. This cheaper offering is likely to attract users who want to use a Samsung-branded smart speaker without shelling as much amount of money.

According to a report by SamMobile, the upcoming smart speaker will come with model number SM-V310. For context, the Galaxy Home smart speaker will come with the model number SM-V510. The report stated that it is likely that Samsung is working on a number of smart speaker products. The device is expected to come in Black color but rest of the details are unclear at the time of writing.

Samsung has not revealed any timeline to launch this cheaper smart speaker. Though it is likely that the company may reveal the smart speaker at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. It is also likely that the company may launch the device along with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10 series around March or April.

  Published Date: December 31, 2018 11:12 AM IST

