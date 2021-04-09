Samsung iTest: This app will let iPhone users experience Galaxy phones

Samsung aims to attract more users to join its galaxy, especially iPhone users. This aim has led the South Korean tech major into introducing a web app called Samsung iTest, which will allow iPhone users to experience a Samsung Galaxy phone on iOS. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F02s will go on sale for the first time on Flipkart today: Check details

With the app, people will be able to use Android-based Samsung One UI on their iPhones. Here’s a look at how it will work. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G gets NFC certification, tipped to launch sooner than expected

Samsung experience on an iPhone, now possible

The iTest web app (first spotted by MacRumors) is free and can be used by anyone who is using iPhone 7 and above. To start experiencing it, you need to head to the Samsung iTest website from where you will be required to add the app to your home screen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ leaked ahead of its launch

This can be done by simply tapping on the share icon and a few seconds later, you will get the app on your iPhone.

Once you open it, you will able to seamlessly get to taste a Samsung phone experience. We tried using the app on our iPhone and it seems to stimulate Samsung One UI quite well. You can mostly use the browse through the Samsung Store, change themes, head to the Gallery, look through the Settings, and even the Camera app.

The Galaxy Store mainly promotes Fortnite, which is banned on iPhones and Samsung also takes this as an opportunity to endorse its products such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Watch3, and Galaxy Buds Live.

The usage is limited though. You won’t be able to click images and just see a video explaining the camera app and using other app folders would only lead to pop-up messages. Plus, you will mostly receive mock notifications and actual iPhone notifications can only be seen once you get out of the app.

Still, it seems like a cool attempt to be able to get the Samsung experience on an iPhone, which can possibly persuade many people into switching. It might not be a sure thing, but trying is no harm.

The Samsung iTest app is available for everyone to use. If you wish to try it, head over here and do let us know how you felt about it.