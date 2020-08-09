comscore Samsung jumps ahead of Vivo in India mobile segment | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung jumps back to 2nd spot behind Xiaomi in India
News

Samsung jumps back to 2nd spot behind Xiaomi in India

News

Samsung managed to ship more units compared to Vivo, Realme and Oppo in India during this period.

  • Published: August 9, 2020 5:56 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-m21-review-bgr-india-3

The smartphone market in India saw a steep shipment decline in Q2 this year as per IDC report. In total, 18.2 million units were shipped during the period. Xiaomi continues to lead the segment, while there was a switch in positions between Samsung and Vivo. The South Korean brand managed to record higher shipments in Q2, pushing them to the second spot. Vivo came third, followed by Realme and Oppo. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A30s gets July 2020 security update

The drop in the shipment was expected due to the pandemic. Samsung benefitted from its local production setup. Even then Xiaomi shipped around 5.4 million units, Samsung got 4.8 million units, Vivo managed to ship just 3.2 million units. Realme also reported 1.78 million units shipped into the country. But the biggest gainer from the past quarter has been Samsung, at the expense of Vivo. Now one needs to see if the Chinese brands suffer owing to any backlash because of the heightened tension between India and China. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 gets price cut in India: Check specifications, offers and new prices

In terms of buyer trends, IDC pointed out the demand saw an uptick post-lockdown, with low-end and mid-range segment catching the eye of consumers. Spending on mobile has come down since the early part of March, but analysts are hopeful Q3 will be better. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers, pre-booking details revealed: Check specifications

This change totally depends on how mobile brands manage their production cycles, which has suffered because of lack of manpower. So, while there is demand for phones, according to IDC, phone brands need to balance the demand and supply equation.

Samsung adds new Galaxy phones to lineup

Samsung has refreshed its lineup with new Galaxy M phones and likely to add in other segments. Xiaomi has also gone with a similar approach, launching new products. Even with the demand for vocal for local in the country, the mobile segment seems to have been unaffected by the outcry. And brands will be hoping that continues to be the case with the festive period fast approaching.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 9, 2020 5:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Nokia 50-inch 4K and 32-inch full HD TVs coming soon to India
Smart TVs
Nokia 50-inch 4K and 32-inch full HD TVs coming soon to India
Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

News

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

News

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

News

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G available for Rs 42,999 in Amazon Independence Day Sale

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G available for Rs 42,999 in Amazon Independence Day Sale
Samsung Galaxy A30s gets July 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets July 2020 security update
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses LTPO screens to save power

News

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses LTPO screens to save power

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro और Realme C3 के न्यू कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra फोन 16GB रैम, 512GB स्टोरेज के साथ 11 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स!

Realme C11 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 5000mAh बैटरी, 3 कैमरा फोन

Infinix Hot 9 pro, Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज Flipkart पर, कम कीमत में लें धांसू फीचर्स

Infinix Zero 8 फोन MediaTek SoC और 8GB RAM के साथ ऑनलाइन स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

News

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report
News
Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report
Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs
Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

News

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details
OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

News

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers