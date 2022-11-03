Samsung on Thursday launched the latest Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers to provide clean air regardless of the environment or room air conditions for consumers in India. Also Read - Samsung to add S Pen slot to its future Galaxy Z Fold phones: Report

“Our latest range of air purifiers is designed to remove even the most ultrafine dust particles, effectively allowing consumers to breathe pure air. We are optimistic that our new range of air purifiers will help improve the lifestyle of consumers,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung India, said in a statement. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

Samsung launches new air purifiers: Features

The models cover a wider area of up to 645 sq ft, making them ideal for master bedrooms, fitness studios, hospital rooms, and other large spaces. Also Read - How to disable, delete Samsung Pay on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

The air purifiers come equipped with a “Multi-Layered High-Efficiency Purification System” to remove even ultrafine dust and “SmartThings” that allow the consumer to remotely control the air purifier, the company added.

With a single-button control, these new air purifiers effectively remove 99.97 percent of nanoparticles, ultrafine dust, bacteria, and allergens.

Moreover, “Auto Mode” in the air purifiers helps in optimising the air quality to suit consumer needs automatically and efficiently, while “Sleep Mode” creates a quiet and comfortable sleeping environment throughout the night.

Samsung air purifiers pricing

The new air purifiers come in two variants in Beige and Grey colours and are available online and offline stores. The AX32 model is priced at Rs 12,990 and the AX46 model will cost you Rs 32,990.

The company says, “The air purifiers come with a standard warranty of one year that covers repair service carried by Samsung authorized service center engineer at the customer’s place.”

–With inputs from IANS