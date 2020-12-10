Samsung launched a gigantic 110-inch MicroLED TV

Inspired by the futuristic TV, The Wall, Samsung has launched a 110-inche screen TV that uses MicroLED technology in its home market. The new Samsung TV is already up for pre-sale in Korea. The company has confirmed that the 110-inch Samsung TV will hit other markets in the first quarter of 2021. The exact timeline is yet to be revealed. In fact, the South Korean manufacturer has also not officially revealed whether this TV will reach the Indian market or not. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 India launch soon: Launch date, specs and more

Samsung is working hard to bring newer technologies into the world of television and the 11-inch MicroLED TV is a part of the goal. For the unaware, MicroLED technology uses the best of OLED screens and leaves out the cons. The screen technology is widely considered as the next big upgrade leap for the displays.

So how much does the latest Samsung 110-inch MicroLED TV cost? Well, this remains a mystery as the South Korean tech giant is yet to reveal the pricing. Considering the features that this TV packs, we expect the price to be way more than any of the existing 4K or 8K televisions available in the market right now.

The television barely includes bezels and offers a 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio and yet Samsung managed to develop “an embedded Majestic Sound System” that it claims “delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker.”

Commenting on the picture quality Samsung noted, “The 110-inch MicroLED uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays. Instead, it is self-illuminating — producing light and color from its own pixel structures. It expresses 100 percent of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, and accurately delivers wide color gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras. This results in stunning, lifelike colors, and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels.”

According to The Verge, “Samsung says that manufacturing a 110-inch MicroLED TV wasn’t possible until recent innovations, and the company credits “a new production process derived from its semiconductor business” as helping to make it possible.” The report also noted that “Smaller MicroLED TVs are already on the roadmap.” So, if this 110-inches MicroLED TV seems expensive, consumers should be able to purchase cheaper MicroLED TVs in the future.

Next month, at CES 2021 virtual event, Samsung is expected to announce a fresh lineup of more mainstream consumer QLED 4K and 8K TVs.