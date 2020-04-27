Samsung has launched the 2020 version of the Galaxy J2 Core in India. This Samsung smartphone was originally launched in the year 2018. The new version comes with almost the same specifications as the original Galaxy J2 Core. The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) still features a total of two cameras, a compact 5-inch display, and Exynos chipset. Read on to know more about the device.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020): Price in India, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) price in India starts from Rs 6,299. This price is for the 16GB storage and 1GB RAM. Samsung is only offering 1GB RAM, which will disappoint a lot of users. There is also an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using the microSD card. The device will be seen competing against the Realme C3 phone, which currently packs some of the best at an entry-level price point.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) sports a 5-inch TFT display with 540 x 960 pixels resolution. There is no mention of the Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood is the company’s Exynos 7570 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM. This is a quad-core 14nm chip with four Cortex-A53 cores and a Mali-T720. Needless to say, you won’t be playing games like PUBG Mobile or Asphalt 9: Legends on this device.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel snapper with an autofocus lens at the back. It can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 snapper for selfies and video chats. There is still a 2,600mAh battery. Samsung is claiming that the Galaxy J2 Core (2020) will deliver up to 14 hours of web browsing over LTE.

Also, the smartphone’s battery is removable too. The brand hasn’t added any notches or holes here, and one will only find old school bezels. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 2.0, GPS, and Glonass. The handset still ships with the Android 8.0 Oreo Go edition. Samsung will be selling the smartphone in Gold, Blue, and Black colors.