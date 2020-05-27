comscore Samsung launches 5G Exynos 880 processor for mid-range phones
Samsung Exynos 880 will sit below the flagship chipsets Exynos 980 and 990.

  Published: May 27, 2020 5:05 PM IST
exynos

The new processor from Samsung will power mid-range phones with 5G support

Samsung has announced its 5G Exynos processor that will be running on mid-range phones. The Exynos 880 will sit below the flagship chipsets Exynos 980 and 990. The company has shared extensive details about the processor, its features and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch by the first week of June in India under Rs 15,000: Report

Samsung says the phone will support displays up to FHD+ or 1080 pixels. The octa-core processor of the phone will pair with LPDDR4X RAM, support UFS 2.1 and storage version eMMC 5.1. The Exynos 880 uses the 8nm architecture and gets 2x Cortex A77 and 6x Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. Samsung says with this set of cores, the phone will deliver optimum performance and long battery life. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China

This chipset also comes with an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) which delivers AI-centric features on the phone. In terms of camera, the Exynos 880 can support up to three sensors at the same time, and five sensors individually. The phone using this chipset can come with a maximum of 64-megapixel as the main camera. Or it could be a set of 20-megapixel sensors in a dual camera setup. It will let you record videos in 4K quality at 30fps, supporting all popular codecs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India

And finally, the 5G capability of this processor. Samsung says the Exynos 880 will support sub-6GHz band, with maximum download speeds of 2.55Gbps. As for LTE (4G), you get Cat.16 with 5CA for download up to 1Gbps. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

It’s likely Samsung will launch a slew of mid-range 5G phones with the Exynos 880 later this year. While the company claims improved battery efficiency with this processor, we’re hoping it fares better than its flagship Exynos chipsets. These units ship with Galaxy S series and Note series in India, and we’ve mostly seen them fare below the levels of phone with Snapdragon processors.

