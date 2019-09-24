comscore Samsung launches new headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699
Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699

The latest Samsung AKG Y100, Y500, N200, and N700NC headphones will be available via the company's e-store. The AKG Y100 is priced at Rs 6,699, whereas the AKG N200 and AKG Y500 will cost you Rs 9,999.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 3:53 PM IST
Samsung has launched four new AKG headphones in India. The latest Samsung AKG Y100, Y500, N200, and N700NC headphones will be available via the company’s e-store. The AKG Y100 is priced at Rs 6,699, whereas the AKG N200 and AKG Y500 will cost you Rs 9,999. The AKG N700NC comes with a price label of Rs 26,999. Read on to know more about these new audio products from Samsung.

The AKG N200 features a tangle-free fabric cable. Samsung asserted that the earphones can deliver crisp, clear sound experience with Apt-x technology and AAC codec support. It can deliver up to 8 hours of playback time. It offers support for fast charging tech, and Samsung says one can get one full hour of listening time with just 10 minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India on October 1: Report

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India on October 1: Report

The new AKG N700NC M2 supports Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology. There is an AKG headphones app, using which users can control the equalizer and noise cancelation frequency. The AKG N700NC M2 can provide 23 hours playback with Bluetooth and noise cancellation, as per the company. It comes with accessories like an airline adapter, carrying case and a tangle-free fabric cable with one-button remote.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

The South Korean giant says AKG Y500 and AKG Y100 headphones are designed to help you listen to music in style. The AKG Y500 is a pair of on-ear wireless headphones, which can reportedly deliver 33 hours of playtime. It comes five color options. AKG Y100 is a neck-band type earphone that brings that the company says can deliver crisp and clean sound. Both AKG Y500 and Y100 come with Ambient Aware tech. It allows users to let in surrounding ambient sound by activating the Ambient Aware mode.

“With our undaunted commitment to offer the best to our customers, we are pleased to launch the AKG brand of award-winning, premium headphones in India. AKG has a 72-year old legacy in sound engineering and rich heritage in design. At Samsung, we are extremely proud to bring this new exciting lineup of headphones. These products embody Samsung’s “DoWhatYouCan’t” philosophy by offering immersive music experience to consumers exactly as the artist intended. We are sure that AKG headphones will be a delight to our consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 3:53 PM IST

