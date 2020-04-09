Samsung launches Galaxy A21, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G and more

Samsung has added new members to its Galaxy A series. The South Korean giant has launched Galaxy A21, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A01, and Galaxy A11 in the US market. The new Galaxy A71 is essentially the same phone as the original version, but with 5G support and different chipset. It packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The rear camera setup includes a quad-camera setup, including a 64-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There is also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. This Samsung phone is fueled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charge. Samsung hasn’t yet revealed the chipset name, but rumors claim that the 5G model has a Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will be available starting at $599, which is around Rs 45,750.

The Samsung Galaxy A21, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch display, which operates at 720p+ (HD+) resolution. It features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charge. Samsung hasn’t revealed the processor, but we do know that the device ships with a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. There is also a microSD card slot, which means users will be able to expand the internal storage.

The rear camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy A21 includes a 16-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The company has also added a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 13-megapixel sensor. It is priced at $250 (approximately Rs 19,090). Samsung has also unveiled the 5G version of the Galaxy A51. The only major difference between the original version and the 5G is the chipset. The new one has the company’s in-house Exynos 980 SoC. It will be available starting April 9 with a price label of $499 (approx Rs 38,120).

Apart from these phones, the Galaxy A series now also includes the Samsung Galaxy A11 smartphone. It features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. At the back, there are three cameras, including a wide lens, an ultra wide lens, and a depth lens. There is a 4,000mAh battery as well. It will ship with 32GB storage option. The device will be available this summer starting at $179 (approx Rs 13,670).

Lastly, the Galaxy A01 was first launched in Vietnam. It offers a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. There are two cameras at the back. It comprises of a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It sports a 3,000mAh battery and is available for $109 (around Rs 8,320)