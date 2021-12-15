comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched with larger display, Dolby Atmos Sound and more
Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display, up to 128 GB storage and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is equipped with a 7,040 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. However, the tablet comes with a 7.5W charger.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung has launched Galaxy Tab A8 with an updated chipset, larger display and more storage. The highlights of the tablet include its 10.5-inch TFT display, an Octa-core chipset, Android 11 and a 7,140 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Notably, the Galaxy Tab A8 has not been launched in India yet. Moreover, the company has not announced any official India launch date for the tablet. Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy Tab A8 will be available for purchase in the US starting January 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch LCD that offers 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. As per the company, the new tablet also comes with four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers just like its predecessor Galaxy Tab A7 that was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 17,999.

The tab is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. As claimed by the company, “The Galaxy Tab A8’s CPU and GPU have each been increased by 10% to deliver faster, smoother performance without frustrating lagging.” The name of the chipset has not been revealed by Samsung. Galaxy Tab A8 runs on Android 11.

Samsung, Samsung tab, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

In terms of storage, the tab offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. It also features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in a WiFi and an LTE variant that come with support for Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5. The tablet also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C 2.0 port. It is equipped with a 7,040 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. However, the tablet comes with a 7.5W charger.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in Gray, Silver and the new Pink Gold colour variants.

According to Samsung, “Samsung TV Plus and more than 200 free channels, Galaxy Tab A8 owners can enjoy live and on-demand entertainment to their heart’s content.1 And for new users, Galaxy Tab A8 comes with two months of ad-free YouTube Premium so you can watch your favorite videos uninterrupted, in the background, and offline.”

  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 8:31 PM IST

