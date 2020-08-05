Samsung has announced a slew of new gadgets at its annual Unpacked event. This is the first time the event is taking place as a live stream with the COVID situation at hand. Samsung introduced the new lineup of Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones at the event along with other accessories. Besides this the company also introduced it’s updated Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched; check price, features and specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus feature the 5G Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. It has a similar design element as the last time and features a magnetic slot for the S Pen at the back. It is available in xx color options and the Galaxy Tab S7 has been priced at $xx and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has been priced at $xx. The devices will be available from xxx. Also Read - Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Tab S7 tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus: Specifications

The new series of Galaxy Tab S7 features the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. It does not come with options but both the variants have only 6GB RAM available in them. The Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch Super AMOLED display while the tab S7 Plus features a 12.4-inch display. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7's S-Pen stylus gets FCC certification; hints at imminent launch

Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and the S7 Plus feature a dual-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera setup. On the front it features an 8-megapixel camera. The Galaxy Tab S7 features a 7040mAh battery while the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus features a 10090mAh battery. Both the devices come with support for 45W fast charging. Samsung has not done away with the 3.5mm audio port for the Galaxy tabs which will be a relief for most prospective users.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features a fingerprint scanner on the power button on the side panel. While the Tab S7 Plus has its fingerprint sensor embedded in the display. Both the devices have an onboard memory of 128GB which can be expanded up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price starts at USD 699 and the Tab S7 Plus price starts at USD 899. There is as of now, no word on the pricing or availability of the tablet in India.