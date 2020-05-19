comscore Samsung launches new 50MP camera sensor with fast auto-focus
Samsung launches new 50MP camera sensor with fast auto-focus

The new sensor is now being mass produced and offers 8K video recording at 30fps.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 1:01 PM IST
Samsung has introduced its new 50-megapixel image sensor that promises faster auto-focus. The South Korean giant has started mass production for the sensor from this month onwards. The company says, ISOCELL GN1 is its first image sensor to offer both Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies. Using these, phone’s camera will be able to perform well in bright day-light, as well as low-light conditions. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

“To address various imaging preferences of the users, some smartphone makers put more emphasis on extremely detailed images with ultra-high resolutions,” Samsung said in its statement. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is the first smartphone with quantum encryption technology

“While some choose bigger pixels for bright results in low-light environments. The new Samsung ISOCELL GN1 fulfills these multiple needs at once with dual pixel and tetracell technologies,” the company added. Also Read - Samsung and Xiaomi mid-range phones beat premium flagships in Q1 2020 sales

Samsung is using the pixel-binning technology to ensure the sensor is able to capture more light, and process them to take brighter photos. This will ensure the camera sensor is able to offer quick auto focus to capture a subject even in low light condition. The GN1 comes equipped with Smart-ISO which can capture images in multiple exposures. Along with electronic image stabilization (EIS), both photos and video shot using the camera will have detail.

More importantly, for video recording, the GN1 offers 8K resolution at 30fps. Samsung is currently developing a 250-megapixel sensor. As per a new report by GSMarena, sources have claimed that the company is working on a 250-megapixel sensor that will be up to an inch-wide diagonally.

Samsung’s 150MP sensor is ready

Reports have also suggested the company is done with research and development of its upcoming 150-megapixel sensor. We might see this new sensor in phones Samsung launches in the second half of the year. This likely points to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or the Galaxy Fold 2, rumored to launch in August 2020. If that is true, we might see the 150-megapixel Samsung sensor on the Galaxy Note 20.

