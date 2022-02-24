comscore Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features
News

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features

News

WindFree ACs also connect with Samsung’s SmartThings app using Wi-Fi. This will allow the user to change settings or switch it on/off using Alexa, Google Home and Bixby

Samsung Windfree AC

Samsung Windfree AC comes with pores to reduce impact of cold air

Samsung has launched new WindFree air conditioners that cool the ambient temperature of the room. Samsung claims the WindFree technology eliminates the harsh direct air and disperses it through 23,000 micro holes at a speed of 0.15 m/s. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

The new range of ACs comes with PM 1.0 filters. It also gets a Freeze Wash feature that the company claims removes dirt and bacteria from the heat exchanger for easy maintenance. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India

WindFree ACs also connect with Samsung’s SmartThings app using Wi-Fi. This will allow the user to change settings or switch it on/off using Alexa, Google Home, and Bixby. It also gets smart AI Auto Cooling to automatically cool the room before you reach home with the help of the geo-fencing-based feature. The WindFree technology can save up to 77% energy and the Digital Inverter technology in the Convertible 5-in-1 ACs help save up to 41% energy. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched in India, starts at Rs 58,999

Samsung’s new line-up of WindFree ACs will be available across all retail stores and online on Flipkart and Amazon as well as on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Consumers buying Samsung air conditioners will be eligible for offers such as 12.5% cashback of up to Rs 7,500.

“Our latest range of premium WindFree™ air conditioners work efficiently by dispersing cool air through 23,000 micro holes to give highest level of comfort by creating a still air environment, along with powerful cooling. The new line-up is designed to maintain the right temperature and add more convenience to the demanding daily routines of our consumers by working at a low sound of only 21 decibel to ensure a super silent atmosphere. While the smart AI features of WindFree™ air conditioners allow consumers to operate it remotely, the convertible option helps with mindful energy consumption. We are confident that this line-up will match consumers’ evolved needs and help us further consolidate our position in the Indian AC market,” said Rajeev Bhutani, Senior Vice President, HVAC division, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

If there is no movement in the room for 20 minutes, the motion sensor switches the AC to WindFree mode to save energy. The user can also set it to blow air away, or to follow wherever the user moves.

Price and Availability

The new range of Samsung’s WindFree air conditioners have been launched with 28 models and it will start from Rs 50,990 and go up to Rs 99,990. Consumers get offers such as 12.5% cashback of up to Rs 7,500, EMI options, and a comprehensive warranty of 5 years on PCB controller, fan motor, copper condenser and evaporator coil.

Consumers will also be able to get a 4-hour installation service when buying WindFree air conditioners. The buyer will also get a 10-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor that ensures cooling even at temperatures higher than 52-degree celsius.

Samsung is also launching 48 other models – 44 models in the Convertible 5-in-1 line-up and 4 Fixed Speed models of air conditioners. These models will start from a price of Rs 45,990 and go up to Rs 77,990. Further, consumers can avail up to 15 months of No Cost EMI schemes on select models.

  Published Date: February 24, 2022 7:28 PM IST

Best Sellers