Samsung launches pick-up and drop service for smartphones, tablets in India

Samsung has announced the launch of its pick-up and drop service for smartphones and tablets in 46 cities in India. The service is aimed at giving users the facility to get their mobile devices serviced without stepping out. Also Read - Top five smart TVs under Rs 30,000 best suited for watching cricket this IPL 2021 season

The new scheme has been launched keeping in mind the lockdown situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. This is being done to ensure they do not have to step out of their homes to get their devices serviced, Samsung said in a press release. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 4G appears on BIS certification listing, India launch imminent

Samsung pick-up and drop service for smartphones, tablets: What is it?

Samsung pick-up and drop service for mobile and tablet devices also lets consumers visiting the Samsung service centers opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home after repair. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

Samsung pick-up and drop service: Where is it available in India?

The service for mobile devices is available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Varansi, Dehradun, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Durgapur, Ranchi, Thane, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Rajkot, Jabalpur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Calicut, Tirupati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam.

Do keep in mind that the service will be available for non-containment zones falling within municipal limits and with adherence to curfew rules.

Samsung pick-up and drop service: How it works, fees

Under the Samsung pick-up and drop service, users can register for service of their Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy Fold series smartphones as well as tablets.

The pick-up and drop and drop only services can be availed at a convenience fee of Rs 199 and Rs 99, respectively, which can only be paid through digital payment options.

The contactless service options offered by Samsung include WhatsApp, remote support, live chat, technical assistance through the call center, or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung website and on YouTube.