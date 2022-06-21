comscore Samsung launches Q and S series of wireless soundbars in India
Samsung launches Q and S series of wireless soundbars in India with Dolby Atmos support

The Q series is said to come with the world's first built-in wireless Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos connection.

Samsung Q series

Samsung has officially launched a new range of Soundbars with Dolby Atmos support on World Music day (Tuesday). The range comprises the Q and S series of soundbars. The Q series is said to have the world’s first built-in wireless Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos connection. Whereas, the S series is claimed to be the world’s slimmest soundbar series. Also Read - Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 in India

Samsung  Q series Soundbars

The Samsung Q series of soundbars is for the Samsung Neo QLED and QLED devices. The soundbar uses a Wi-Fi connection and is tuned by Dolby Atmos to offer seamless and immersive sound. The soundbar also has Samsung’s Q-Symphony support which allows the soundbar to integrate with supported TVs’ speakers to offer three-dimensional sound. Also Read - 'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

Samsung Q soundbar Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F13 with a 6,000 mA battery to launch in India on June 22

The Q series comprises Q990B, Q930B, Q800B, Q700B, and Q600B. The Q990B is an 11.1.4 channel flagship soundbar that supports Dolby Atomos and dtsX audio. On the other hand, the Q930B is a 9.1.4 channel soundbar. Both have a metal design and offer immersive sound. Both these soundbars are better for a big room.

The Q800B is a 5.1.2 channel speaker and Q700B is a 3.1.2 channel speaker. The latter has Alexa and Google Assistant support. The Q600B is the basic soundbar in the series it has support for HDMI eARC connection with Q-Symphony Gen II support.

The Q series starts at Rs. 31,990.

Samsung  S series Soundbars

The S series of soundbar compises of the S801B and S61B models. The former model comes in an ultra-slim design and has support for Alexa, built-in wireless Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual: X. It is a 3.1.2 channel soundbar.

Samsung S series soundbar

The S61B is a 5.0 channel soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual: X, and has Alexa and Airplay 2 support for iOS devices.

The S series starts at Rs. 24,990.

Both the Q and S series will be available for purchase starting June 21 across Samsung stores in India including online and offline stores. The soundbars can also be bought from Amazon on Flipkart in India.

  Published Date: June 21, 2022 3:57 PM IST

