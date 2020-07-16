Samsung launches Sound Tower, soundbar speakers in India

Samsung has launched new series of soundbar and tower speakers in India. The new Sound Tower, Q-series and t-Series soundbars are priced starting from 29,990 in the market. The Q-series soundbar features Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology which enhances sound experience from TV and the soundbar at the same time. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

The T-series soundbar support 3D surround sound and can be wirelessly connected to TV via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The entire product range will be available in India from this week onwards. In terms of pricing, the Q-Series comes in two options that are priced at Rs 1,03,990 and Rs 1,39,990 respectively. The T-series gets seven variants, with prices ranging between Rs 10,990 and Rs 35,990. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch: A look at key changes

Samsung soundbar and Sound Tower features

The Q-Series soundbar features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology and support Alexa for hands-free control. You also have gaming mode which ensures the soundbar can detect when a console is attached to the TV. Being premium products, the high-end Q-Series variants get fabric finish from Danish brand Kvadrat. With the T-Series, you have support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X technology and it pairs with the TV via HDMI or Bluetooth. More importantly, this soundbar allows you to connect two devices to Bluetooth at the same time. Also Read - LG launches GX soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

And finally you have the Sound Tower which also comes in two variants, priced Rs 29,990 and Rs 42,990. The Sound Tower series has been designed to be used like a party speakers. It comes bi-directional sound feature and offers audio range up to 1,500W. You have features like Dynamic Bass, DJ effect and karaoke of course with LED lights adding the extra glam quotient.

Both the soundbar series and the Sound Tower will be available via Samsung online store. And select products will be listed on online shopping sites in the country before end of this week. The online listings come offer special discount offers to get you a better deal on any of these.