Samsung launches the Curd Maestro refrigerator that prepares the perfect ‘Dahi’

The new Samsung Curd Maestro featuring refrigerators will be able to prepare soft curd in 5 hours and thick curd in 6 hours.

Samsung recently launched the Curd Maestro technology refrigerators, the world’s first refrigerators that can prepare curd in it. The company also launched India’s first five-star Direct-Cool single door refrigerators. These refrigerators are in line with the new 2020 Energy norms with a capacity of 198 liters. “National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has tested and recommended the process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro,” said the company.

Samsung’s new line of refrigerators is available across all retail channels. The range of products starts at Rs 17,990 for the new 198-litre Direct-Cool single door refrigerator. The range goes up to Rs 45,990 for the Samsung Smart convertible 5-in-1 refrigerator. The products that feature the Curd Maestro function are priced between Rs 30,990 and Rs 45,990.

Curd Maestro addresses the complex problems of curd making. The feature can produce soft curd in five hours and thick curd in six hours. “At Samsung, we believe in meaningful innovations that transform the lives of people. Convenience, storage space and energy efficiency are the key features consumers look for in a refrigerator, and our 2020 range addresses all these needs. We are confident the new range of refrigerators will further strengthen our market leadership in the refrigerator category,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

How the Curd Maestro prepares your curd

To prepare curd, all you have to do is boil and cool some milk and mix the curd culture manually into it. The Curd Maestro will do the necessary fermentation to the mixture. Further, the Curd Maestro will not only prepare the curd but also store it. Samsung’s technology will help users get the same consistency of curd each time. Moreover, the curd-making process will not be affected by the weather outside.

Samsung’s Curd Maestro refrigerators will come armed with the brand’s smart convertible 5-in-1 Twin Cooling Technology. Users can switch these modes between Normal, Extra Shopping, Vacation, Seasonal and Home Alone modes. The refrigerators will also be available in 244-liter, 265-liter, 314-liter, and 336-liter capacities.

हिंदी समाचार

Realme smartwatch फिर ऑनलाइन की गई स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 39,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

IRCTC ने यात्रियों को फर्जी वेबसाइट (Fake website) से सतर्क रहने के लिए चेतावनी दी

Vodafone ने 19 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

