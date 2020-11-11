comscore Samsung launches The Sero “rotating TV” in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Samsung launches The Sero “rotating TV” in India with QLED technology
News

Samsung launches The Sero “rotating TV” in India with QLED technology

Smart TVs

Samsung launched its The Sero rotating smart TV in India at a price of Rs 1,24,990. The Sero will be available for purchase via Reliance Digital Stores.

  • Published: November 11, 2020 3:12 PM IST
Samsung The Sero (1)

The smart TV market is seeing a lot of competition from emerging brands especially towards the affordable end of the market. Samsung, however, wants to tap towards the affluent end with exciting TV concepts. After grabbing attention with its The Frame series televisions, Samsung has now launched The Sero QLED TV. And, as you must have got an idea from the headline, it rotates. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets NFC certified; takes a step closer to launch

The Sero, which is Korean for vertical, has the capability to “pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations just as a user might handle their smartphone or tablet,” says Samsung. The Tv was launched internationally earlier this year and it finally comes to India. Samsung is asking a price of Rs 1,24,990 for The Sero and you can buy it via Reliance Digital stores only. Also Read - One UI 2.5 now available for Samsung Galaxy M31: Check details

Samsung The Sero features

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21s launched: Price, specifications and everything else

The Sero is all about its rotating display. Samsung says that you can pivot the TV in both horizontal as well as vertical orientations. Why would you do so on a TV? Well, Samsung says The Sero is built for the social media generation. “Geared toward a younger social media generation with an interest in viewing experiences such as the ones found on their mobile devices, The Sero is optimized for social media content, streaming services, and gaming. All this is wrapped up with an eye-catching design and innovative user experience formulated after extensive consumer research,” says Samsung.

Basically, while streaming social media content from your smartphone, you can rotate the TV in a vertical layout and you will be able to watch the content without those black bars. The coolest part is that The Sero lets you rotate its display automatically – all you have to do is press a button on the remote controller, or give out voice commands, or use the Samsung SmartThings app.

The display itself measures 43-inches and used Samsung’s QLED panel, which ensures good picture quality. Samsung says it delivers a 100 percent color volume and can upscale all content to 4K. The Sero is also equipped with other smart features such as Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) etc. A new Portrait Mode lets users choose from various vertical backgrounds while the Ambient Mode+ on the TV allows users to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings.

The Sero also comes with powerful, 4.1 channel 60W Front Firing speakers. With a Bluetooth connection, one can stream audio from their smartphone. “With its protruded Front Firing speakers sending powerful sounds to the front and 4.1 channel speakers that are embedded with base-enhancing woofers, the TV delivers impressive audio that is particularly good at low-frequencies,” says Samsung.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2020 3:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India
News
Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India
How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

How To

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

Mobiles

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

News

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India

News

Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने अगस्त महीने में रिलायंस जियो से दस लाख ज्यादा सब्सक्राइबर्स जोड़े

Nokia 6300 4G फीचर फोन का 3D कॉन्सेप्ट रेंडर वीडियो आया सामने, देखिए कैसा होगा डिजाइन

Redmi Note 8 को मिल रहा MIUI 12 का अपेडट, जानिए क्या होगा नया

WhatsApp ने जोड़ा शॉपिंग बटन, आसान होगा कैटलॉग एक्सेस करना

Asus ZenBook 14 और 3 नए VivoBook Ultra मॉडल्स 11th Gen Intel प्रोसेसर के साथ भारत में हुए लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India
News
Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India
How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

How To

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India
Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

Mobiles

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

News

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers