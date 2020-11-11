Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India

The smart TV market is seeing a lot of competition from emerging brands especially towards the affordable end of the market. Samsung, however, wants to tap towards the affluent end with exciting TV concepts. After grabbing attention with its The Frame series televisions, Samsung has now launched The Sero QLED TV. And, as you must have got an idea from the headline, it rotates. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets NFC certified; takes a step closer to launch

The Sero, which is Korean for vertical, has the capability to “pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations just as a user might handle their smartphone or tablet,” says Samsung. The Tv was launched internationally earlier this year and it finally comes to India. Samsung is asking a price of Rs 1,24,990 for The Sero and you can buy it via Reliance Digital stores only. Also Read - One UI 2.5 now available for Samsung Galaxy M31: Check details

Samsung The Sero features

The Sero is all about its rotating display. Samsung says that you can pivot the TV in both horizontal as well as vertical orientations. Why would you do so on a TV? Well, Samsung says The Sero is built for the social media generation. “Geared toward a younger social media generation with an interest in viewing experiences such as the ones found on their mobile devices, The Sero is optimized for social media content, streaming services, and gaming. All this is wrapped up with an eye-catching design and innovative user experience formulated after extensive consumer research,” says Samsung.

Basically, while streaming social media content from your smartphone, you can rotate the TV in a vertical layout and you will be able to watch the content without those black bars. The coolest part is that The Sero lets you rotate its display automatically – all you have to do is press a button on the remote controller, or give out voice commands, or use the Samsung SmartThings app.

The display itself measures 43-inches and used Samsung’s QLED panel, which ensures good picture quality. Samsung says it delivers a 100 percent color volume and can upscale all content to 4K. The Sero is also equipped with other smart features such as Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) etc. A new Portrait Mode lets users choose from various vertical backgrounds while the Ambient Mode+ on the TV allows users to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings.

The Sero also comes with powerful, 4.1 channel 60W Front Firing speakers. With a Bluetooth connection, one can stream audio from their smartphone. “With its protruded Front Firing speakers sending powerful sounds to the front and 4.1 channel speakers that are embedded with base-enhancing woofers, the TV delivers impressive audio that is particularly good at low-frequencies,” says Samsung.