Samsung launches the Zone V app to help elderly people

To meet the needs of the elderly and help them facilitate the use of smartphones in their daily life, Samsung has launched a new app created in collaboration with Zone V Limited. A company born with the aim of making technology accessible for everyone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s spotted on Geekbench; check details

The application is in fact a real launcher designed for those who have difficulty seeing, hearing, or using their hands. Zone V offers a deeply modified interface on the home screen and for many pre-installed apps such as Phone, Messages, Clock, Calendar, and Settings, even replacing notifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

Zone V also includes many text size and color options. It also has an in-built SOS (emergency aid) function. This feature offers immediate access to emergency contacts, as well as medical information for the owner of the device. Everything in the launcher is made larger and more spacious. The contrast is increased to improve readability and there is tactile feedback for each action. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaked renders revealed

Samsung Zone V: Smartphone for all

“By partnering with Samsung to offer an exclusive four-month free trial on Samsung devices. Zone V hopes to help many older people to stay connected with loved ones during this challenging time. Zone V’s secure and deep integration with Samsung KNOX will enable all existing and new Samsung users to benefit from its easy to use interface and features such as big buttons, clear menus, large text as well as all their usual apps. We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Samsung on this critical program,” said Peter Ashall, CEO of Zone V Limited.

Zone V works only on Samsung devices and is available to download from the Galaxy Store. The app has been released for free to celebrate the new partnership. Hence, those who download the app in the next 6 months will be able to use the Zone V launcher on a free trial for 4 months. Users who want to continue using the application after the 4 months trial can purchase the application for a fee of £1.99 (Rs 190) per month or £19.99 (Rs 1,900) per year.

Story Timeline