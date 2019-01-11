Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch

Rumors and leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Series have already flooded the internet and now, the company itself seems to have accidentally leaked the design of the Galaxy S10. Samsung has already confirmed that it will launch the next season of Galaxy S10 at an Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco, California.

Furthermore, the South Korean giant recently posted an article explaining about the upcoming One UI interface, and posted an image accidentally, showing the design of the Galaxy S10 with the new touch interface. The image was initially spotted by a Reddit user, named qgtx, revealing that the Galaxy S10 would feature a punch hole selfie camera, backing all the leaks and rumors.

However, the company immediately updated the article and changed the image. The leaked image does give a slight idea of what could be the front design of the forthcoming smartphone, but not completely. We do know that the Galaxy S10 will ship with OneUI on top of the latest Android Pie. It will be built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is expected to pack a 6.1-inch display, with even slimmer bezels than its predecessor. Samsung could also offer an improved facial recognition for stringent security, identical to Apple’s FaceID system. The smartphone is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup, and it could come with new fast-charging brick, that will top up the Galaxy S10 faster than other devices. Additionally, Samsung will be hosting the launch event of the Galaxy S10 line-up just a few days before the MWC 2019, which will take place in Barcelona on February 25.