comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch
News

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch

News

Samsung will be hosting the launch event of the Galaxy S10 line-up just a few days before the MWC 2019, which will take place in Barcelona on February 25.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 9:28 AM IST
Galaxy S10

Image Credit: Reddit user/ Qgtx)

Rumors and leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Series have already flooded the internet and now, the company itself seems to have accidentally leaked the design of the Galaxy S10. Samsung has already confirmed that it will launch the next season of Galaxy S10 at an Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco, California.

Furthermore, the South Korean giant recently posted an article explaining about the upcoming One UI interface, and posted an image accidentally, showing the design of the Galaxy S10 with the new touch interface. The image was initially spotted by a Reddit user, named qgtx, revealing that the Galaxy S10 would feature a punch hole selfie camera, backing all the leaks and rumors.

However, the company immediately updated the article and changed the image. The leaked image does give a slight idea of what could be the front design of the forthcoming smartphone, but not completely. We do know that the Galaxy S10 will ship with OneUI on top of the latest Android Pie. It will be built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review

It is expected to pack a 6.1-inch display, with even slimmer bezels than its predecessor. Samsung could also offer an improved facial recognition for stringent security, identical to Apple’s FaceID system. The smartphone is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup, and it could come with new fast-charging brick, that will top up the Galaxy S10 faster than other devices. Additionally, Samsung will be hosting the launch event of the Galaxy S10 line-up just a few days before the MWC 2019, which will take place in Barcelona on February 25.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 9:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Rs 8,000 price cut; now available for Rs 24,999
thumb-img
News
Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme 1 January update timelines revealed
thumb-img
News
Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch

OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices

Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship smartphone

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch

News

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch
Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship smartphone

News

Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date revealed
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

News

Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी के CEO ने कहा जल्द ही लॉन्च होगा Redmi का खुद का फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

ऑनर View20 की प्री-बुकिंग 15 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, मिल रहा है जबर्दस्त प्री-बुक ऑफर

BSNL के 1,312 रुपये के प्लान में पूरे एक साल कीजिए अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग, 5GB डाटा भी

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 सीरीज 20 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

माइक्रोमैक्स Infinity-N12 रिव्यू: पावरफुल बैटरी और स्टाइलिश डिजाइन है USP

News

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15
News
Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15
BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch

News

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch
OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices

News

OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices
Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship smartphone

News

Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship smartphone