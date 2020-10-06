Samsung Galaxy S21 is most likely going to come without under-display camera. According to news report this week, the company is not satisfied with the efficiency of the technology. And during its test, the results were far from convincing. All this has made sure Samsung is not going to use the under-display camera for its upcoming Galaxy phone next year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999: Check specifications, features

Samsung uses its in-house Display division to make screens for its smartphone. They used the hole in active area (HIAA) method to drill the camera into the display. This quite nicely on the Galaxy S20 series, which came with punch hole front camera. And same happened with the Galaxy Note 20 as well. But while integrating the camera under the display, the company did not get positive signs to ahead with it in mass production. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G new renders and other details leaked online

The under-display technology is the latest feature to make its way in the market. We already have the ZTE Axon 20 5G that comes equipped with camera under the display. The likes of Xiaomi and Oppo are likely to follow suit in the coming months. And most of you might have expected Samsung to join the ranks. But the latest development has forced the company to change its plan. And honestly, when you are not sure about adding something, it’s better to leave it in the early stage itself. All this suggests, the under-display tech could feature in the next Galaxy Z Fold device. Also Read - Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India: Price and specifications

Samsung has now launched the new ‘Fan Edition’ of Galaxy S20 in India. It comes with a similar flagship-grade Exynos processor and Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is priced at Rs 49,999. It comes in one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch with Quad HD+ resolution. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. In India, the device comes powered by Exynos 990 chipset. The handset runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Story Timeline