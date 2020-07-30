comscore Samsung Galaxy M31s launched in India at Rs. 19,499 | BGR India
Samsung M31s with 6,000mAh battery, Infinity-O display launched in India at Rs. 19,499

The smartphone is set to go on sale on August 6. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM.

  • Published: July 30, 2020 12:17 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung has added another model to its expanding M series line-up in India. The Samsung Galaxy M31s improves upon the Galaxy M31 with better cameras, an Infinity-O display and 25W fast charging support. The smartphone, dubbed as MonsterSelfie, will challenge the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme X3 and Redmi K20. Key features include a 6,000mAh battery, a full HD+ sAMOLED display and a quad camera setup at the back. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, India launch date

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is set to go on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which begins on August 6. It will also be available via Samsung’s online shop and leading retail stores. The new smartphone starts at a price of Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Samsung is also offering a higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs. 21,499. Both variants offer storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 Core launched at Rs 5,499: Entry-level Android Go smartphone and more

Samsung Galaxy M31s camera features

Samsung is really focusing on cameras with the new Galaxy M31s. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that can record 4K video as well as slow-motion video. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup that allows for the capture of super slow-motion video at 480fps as well as video in 4K. The setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6: Deals on OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 and more

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with several imaging features. Firstly, there is a feature called Single Take which allows for the capture of multiple photos and videos with just one take. This is available in both the front as well as rear cameras. Secondly, there is Night Hyperlapse which allows for the capture of hyperlapse video in low-light conditions. Other features of note include a dedicated night mode, AR doodles and AR Emoji.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The Galaxy M31s is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. Onboard is a 6,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging as well as 25W fast charging. The device also has a 6.5-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 420 Nits. Design wise, it has a glossy plastic back panel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a hole-punch display. Other features of note include Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI on top and Widewine L1 certification.

