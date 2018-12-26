comscore
Samsung may be planing to launch drones according to latest patent

The company plans to add “joystick-like controls” along with the drone that can control the drone.

  Updated: December 26, 2018 9:40 PM IST
Image credit: GizmoChina.

Smartphone and electronics giant Samsung may be planning to enter the drone industry if the latest information on the internet holds any truth. According to a new report, a drone patent has been spotted. The thing to note here is that this is not a one-off patent as the company “has been active” while filing “drone patents”. This means that the company is seriously considering to enter the market and take on the market leader DJI. It is likely that the company may closely integrate the drone with its Galaxy lineup of flagship devices.

This patent was initially spotted by GizmoChina and the report has revealed more information about the drone. According to the report, the company seems to be working on a drone that can be transformed. No drone maker has launched a drone that can be transformed with exception of drones that either can be disassembled or folded to save space. The patent indicated that the company may launch it as a “next-generation accessory” for Galaxy devices.

There is no information on the specifications of the drone however in addition to the camera, the device will come with a compass, barometer, gyroscope, ultrasonic, light, temperature, and ultraviolet sensors. It is possible that the company may use all these sensors to improve the navigation of the drone, likely make it semi-autonomous. However, it is all speculation at this point of writing.

According to the report, the patent also describes that the drone will come with usual technology that will enable users to control the drone wirelessly. The company claims that users can use it “using any electronic device” which includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, or even home appliances including refrigerators and washing machines. Diving into the design, the drone will come with two compartments “that slide together to form a compact, portable unit”. The company plans to add “joystick-like controls” that can control the drone. For context, the company has been filing drone-related patents since 2016 and this patent was the fifth drone-related patent in 2018.

  Published Date: December 26, 2018 9:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 26, 2018 9:40 PM IST

