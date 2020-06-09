comscore Samsung may bring ads in its system apps with One UI 2.5 | BGR India
Samsung may bring ads in its system apps with One UI 2.5

The ads spotted in the pictures are in the Korean language, which may mean Samsung may adopt the strategy only in its home country.

  Published: June 9, 2020 10:30 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31

In the Indian smartphone market, Samsung faces tough competition from brands like Xiaomi, especially in the mid-range segment. The popularity with the Chinese competitor arises from the fact that Xiaomi’s business model includes sending out advertisements through their phone’s user interface, even in stock applications. Meanwhile, Samsung’s phones were priced higher, but the premium brought a cleaner interface through the One UI systems on all Samsung phones. However, now it seems that might change. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants; check details

Samsung is reportedly going to bring ads to its One UI interface. These ads could be in your stock apps as well as on the lock screen. As per a new leaked screenshot, the upcoming Samsung One UI 2.5 update suggests that this strategy will be put to use on the brand’s offerings in its popular M-series and A-series devices. If the strategy is anything like Xiaomi’s, Samsung will likely keep its premium Galaxy  S-series flagship devices free of these ads. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 to go on sale today at 12 pm; check price and features

Two examples from GSMarena show how these ads look on the One UI 2.5 update. These are present on the lock screen of the phone in one picture, while on the other, a banner can be seen inside the Weather app. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM on Amazon India: All you need to know

This might not be an international move

The new ads in these Samsung phones are, however, in the Korean language. This may suggest that Samsung could adopt the new strategy only in its home country. Alternatively, it could also mean that Korea is where Samsung would start the move, before going global. Korean representatives of the brand issued a statement back in October which did mention bringing banner ads to One UI. These ads are supposed to provide “new functions and stable service operation” through collected advertising revenue. We will just have to wait and find out if this will happen in other countries including India.

One Ui 2.5 could debut with the Note 20 series

Samsung’s One UI 2.5 is the next big software update for the brand’s own One UI interface. Not a lot is known about the new custom skin update so far. A leak has suggested that new features may include gesture-based navigation for third party launchers. We are likely to see the new update debut on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, expected to launch in August.

  Published Date: June 9, 2020 10:30 AM IST

