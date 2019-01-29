comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report
News

Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report

News

The company, Corephotonics, is also currently in the middle of a legal battle with Apple where it claims that Apple infringed its patented technology.

  • Updated: January 29, 2019 9:44 AM IST
Corephotonics Lossless Zoom tech

Image credit: Corephotonics

The world of technology is full of instances where a considerably small company manages to achieve a break-through in some key field, and then a larger company buys it to acquire that technology. Often the acquisition is to get that technology, and bring it to existing products and sometimes to just use the tech for some other purpose. Given the history, instances like this are too frequent and if reports are to be believed then Samsung is currently trying to do the same with a small company from Israel. According to reports, Samsung is looking to acquire Corephotonics, a company that is behind the periscope-like lossless zoom technology that Oppo showcased to the world.

According to Android Authority, the South Korean giant may take the technology and then bring it to its flagship smartphone lineups including the Samsung Galaxy S series and the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup. The information was initially reported by Globe, a publication from Israel. As reported, Samsung is currently in “advanced talks” for the acquisition. According to the report, Corephotonics has worked with Chinese smartphone maker Oppo to work on the periscope-like lossless zoom technology that was showcased back in MWC 2017 where the setup could achieve 5X zoom without any loss in quality with the help of a prism.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

As reported previously, Oppo has teased a 10x lossless zoom setup this year so it is likely that the company teamed up with Corephotonics for the upcoming setup. Moving back to Samsung, it looks like the company has its eyes fixed on the future of its flagship devices. This is likely a push to continuously improve its future smartphone devices with the help of better and improved technology.

DJ Koh, the president for the company stated something along the similar lines during the Galaxy Note 9 event last year adding that it is difficult for the company to innovate or continuously improve features in a smartphone. If the acquisition goes ahead, then Samsung may have access to the about 150 filed patents from Corephotonics to bring the feature in future Galaxy S11 or Galaxy Note 11 with the help of a triple or a quad camera setup.

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, under display fingerprint scanner with 15 times larger active area

Also Read

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, under display fingerprint scanner with 15 times larger active area

The lossless zoom tech is based on a triple-camera setup. According to the report, a Corephotonics whitepaper claims that software wizardry could enable “up to a total of 25x zoom factor”. The only other competitor to this technology is Huawei Mate 20 Pro that uses a hybrid zoom to reach a maximum of 5x zoom. Last but not least, Corephotonics is also currently in the middle of a legal battle with Apple where it claims that Apple infringed on its patented technology for the dual camera setup in iPhones.

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

5

69990

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: January 29, 2019 9:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 29, 2019 9:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features
thumb-img
News
Redmi X with in-display fingerprint sensor may launch on February 15
thumb-img
Gaming
Over 70% Indians prefer playing PUBG on smartphones than any other platforms

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

US charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets ahead of talks with China

Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released

Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features

Samsung launches Galaxy M range, to take on Xiaomi in India

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple planning a game subscription service: Report

Gaming

Apple planning a game subscription service: Report
Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report

News

Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report
OPPO to soon bring an enticing new smartphone series to India

OPPO to soon bring an enticing new smartphone series to India
Samsung launches Galaxy M range, to take on Xiaomi in India

News

Samsung launches Galaxy M range, to take on Xiaomi in India
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

MWC 2019 में नोकिया 9 होगा पेश, टीजर में दिखाई दिया पंच होल कैमरे वाला एक और स्मार्टफोन

Redmi X स्मार्टफोन 15 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, बजट सेगमेंट में मिलेगा इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट स्कैनर!

होल पंच डिस्प्ले वाला Honor View20 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च: ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट Surface Pro 6 और Surface Laptop 2 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

US charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets ahead of talks with China
News
US charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets ahead of talks with China
Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report

News

Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report
OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released

News

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features

News

Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features
Samsung launches Galaxy M range, to take on Xiaomi in India

News

Samsung launches Galaxy M range, to take on Xiaomi in India