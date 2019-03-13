comscore
Samsung may launch a wearable smartphone with foldable display in the near future

Samsung has received an approval for a smartphone with foldable display that can be wrapped around your wrist.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 11:18 AM IST
Image Credit: LetsGoDigital

Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold device as its first foldable smartphone. Now, a patent filing, discovered by LetsGoDigital, has revealed that the South Korean company is working on a new foldable phone design that can be worn on the wrist like a smartwatch.

The design of the wearable smartphone shown in the patent filing reveals that it will be sporting an elongated flexible display. The top portion is seen equipped with the front-facing and rear-mounted cameras. The bottom portion of the device has a thick-sized chin. Hence, it appears that the bottom section of the device will be also non-foldable. The display of the foldable phone is embedded with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Fold smartphone can be folded like a book. However, the smartphone design shown in the new patent shows that it can be bent to wear it on one’s wrist. Because of its flexible design, the device will tend to bend automatically. In order to prevent it, the device will be equipped with a narrow slider on its rear. When it is pushed downwards, the device will remain in unfolded position, and it can be used as a full-fledged smartphone. The narrow shape of the display will allow users to easily operate with one hand.

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch confirmed by CEO DJ Koh

When the slider is pushed upwards, the device would be able to curve on its own when placed on the wrist. There are two magnets on both ends of the device. These magnets attract each other and prevents the device from falling off from the wrist.

The above shown patent was filed by Samsung Electronics with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) in 2018 and it was published in the previous week. It remains to be seen whether the South Korean tech giant will really launch a wearable smartphone in future.

