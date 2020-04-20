comscore Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses
News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung is expected to launch these models and other upcoming affordable 5G smartphones in all the countries where 5G networks are up and running.

  • Published: April 20, 2020 2:34 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new number of affordable 5G smartphones throughout the remaining year to recover from the losses caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung has already unveiled its first two cheap affordable 5G smartphones in the form of Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G in US.

According to GizmoChina, the smartphone maker is expected to launch these models and other upcoming affordable 5G smartphones in all the countries where 5G networks are up and running. The Galaxy A51 5G will retail for $499.99 and the Galaxy A71 5G will cost $599.99 in US. Meanwhile, in South Korea, they are expected to be priced around 500,000 Won ($411) and 700,000 Won ($575) respectively.

With this first generation of cheap affordable 5G smartphones by Samsung, the company has slashed the price of its 5G smartphones by 62 percent within 11 months, the first Samsung 5G smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G was priced at $1299.99.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G rumored details

The 5G model of the Galaxy A71 5G is not expected to differ much from the standard model. The official render of the device and price has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. It suggests that the phone will be available in Blue, Black and White colors. The leaked price is for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. We might also see a more affordable model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy A71 5G will come equipped with Samsung Exynos 980 processor.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 2:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched
Gaming
G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched
Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds SpO2 measurement feature

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds SpO2 measurement feature

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

News

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

News

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24
Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses
San Diego Comic-Con canceled for the first time

Entertainment

San Diego Comic-Con canceled for the first time
Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 5G support and quad-camera setup

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 5G support and quad-camera setup

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है चीन में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Vivo V1990A स्मार्टफोन की सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस TENAA की वेबसाइट पर हुई लीक

Realme Narzo सीरीज इस वजह से नहीं होगी 21 अप्रैल को लॉन्च

OPPO A12 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और फीचर

TikTok वीडियो पर लाइक न मिलने पर 18 साल के युवक ने की आत्महत्या

Latest Videos

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

News

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health
News
Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health
Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online

News

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online
Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

News

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24
Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses