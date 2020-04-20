South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new number of affordable 5G smartphones throughout the remaining year to recover from the losses caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung has already unveiled its first two cheap affordable 5G smartphones in the form of Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G in US.

According to GizmoChina, the smartphone maker is expected to launch these models and other upcoming affordable 5G smartphones in all the countries where 5G networks are up and running. The Galaxy A51 5G will retail for $499.99 and the Galaxy A71 5G will cost $599.99 in US. Meanwhile, in South Korea, they are expected to be priced around 500,000 Won ($411) and 700,000 Won ($575) respectively.

With this first generation of cheap affordable 5G smartphones by Samsung, the company has slashed the price of its 5G smartphones by 62 percent within 11 months, the first Samsung 5G smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G was priced at $1299.99.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G rumored details

The 5G model of the Galaxy A71 5G is not expected to differ much from the standard model. The official render of the device and price has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. It suggests that the phone will be available in Blue, Black and White colors. The leaked price is for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. We might also see a more affordable model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy A71 5G will come equipped with Samsung Exynos 980 processor.

Written with agency inputs