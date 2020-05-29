comscore Samsung may launch smartphones with removable battery | BGR India
  • Samsung may launch budget smartphones with removable battery once again
Samsung may launch budget smartphones with removable battery once again

Samsung may return removable batteries for low-cost smartphones.

  • Published: May 29, 2020 3:49 PM IST
Photo: SamMobile

One of the biggest concerns regarding the technological (and aesthetic) renewal of today’s smartphones involves the abandonment of the much appreciated removable batteries. The convenience of easily replacing a battery at the end of its life-cycle with a fresh one is a feature that many still want. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 renders leaked ahead of launch, M01s already in the pipeline

Now, as per the report, Samsung could retrace its steps and bring this feature back to life, at least on low-end devices. According to SamMobile, Samsung may again begin to equip its budget smartphones with removable batteries. Now, an image of a battery for an unannounced smartphone with model number SM-A013F has surfaced on a Korean certification site. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs 27,999

As seen in the leaked images, it has a 3,000mAh capacity with removable battery components. Samsung may return to the use of removable batteries in the near future. And the device will also be part of the Galaxy A family. The source reports that the model could release with the Galaxy A01e name. Also Read - Samsung launches 5G Exynos 880 processor for mid-range phones

There is not much more information about the device. However, Samsung actually has an SM-A013F model in development for some time. Its initial information also points to a device with 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage. It would be available in black, blue, and red colors in Europe and Asia region.

Samsung plans switch to removable batteries

Removable batteries were a standard in the mobile industry. They allowed for simple repair in the issue of a defect in the part, but Samsung has abandoned the solution in recent years. The company began to invest in integrated sources to ensure a thinner design for the devices and more internal resistance.

Samsung has not officially commented on the matter. And the existence of the smartphone codenamed SM-A013F has not yet been confirmed. Therefore, all the details must still be considered rumors. It is worth noting that Samsung currently has a smartphone with a removable battery, under the Galaxy Xcover series.

  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 3:49 PM IST

