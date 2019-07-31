Samsung launched its Galaxy A30 budget device earlier this year in February. Now, the company is rumored to launch a slightly improved version of the Galaxy A30 smartphone. A new report has surfaced online suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy A30s will offer three cameras at the back. It is likely to feature an Infinity-V display, which is a slightly different notch when compared with A30’s Infinity-U display.

Comparatively, the standard version packs two cameras on the rear side. This setup includes a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper. If reports are to be believed, the Galaxy A30s production has started in India. This further suggests that the new Samsung smartphone could be launched soon. Besides, the same device also made an appearance on Geekbench earlier this month.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A30s has SM-A307FN model number. The handset is expected to arrive with an octa-core processor clocked at 1.59GHz. Samsung could offer the device in 3GB RAM option, 91Mobiles reports. On the software front, the upcoming Samsung phone is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie-based Samsung OneUI. The rest of the details are still under the wraps.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with a 3D glossy back. This device sports a 6.4-inch Infinity U super AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The handset draws its power from Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7904 SoC under the hood. In the photography department, there are two cameras at the back, including a 16-megapixel main sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. There is a beefy 4,000mAh battery as well with support for 15W fast charging over Type C. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The budget phone also offers support for Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby, Dolby Atmos and AR sticker. The device is currently available for Rs 15,490.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30 Price Rs 16,990 Chipset Samsung Exynos 7904 SoC OS Android 9 Pie operating system Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25-megapixel Battery 4,000mAh

