News

Samsung may stop including charger in its future smartphones after Apple

News

The company may start removing the chargers from its retail boxes starting 2021. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Samsung flagship devices in a report here.

  Published: July 9, 2020 12:58 PM IST
samsung-logo

Smartphone giants such as Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more are already working on their next-generation flagship devices. Almost none of the company has shared anything in the official capacity for the upcoming smartphones. However, product development has likely reached an early stage to kickstart the stream of rumors. According to the latest information available, it looks like Samsung is planning to remove the charger from its next-gen devices. The company may start removing the chargers from its retail boxes starting 2021. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Samsung flagship devices in a report here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on leaked video shows huge camera bump and new S Pen functions

Samsung may remove a phone charger from its retail boxes next year; details

According to a report from SamMobile, a new report has emerged online indicating that the company may remove the charger. This comes just days after the initial report that revealed that Apple was thinking about a similar move. Samsung is likely taking a cue from Apple to ensure that it can price its upcoming devices more aggressively. This will also allow these smartphone makers to make “major cost reductions”. The company is currently discussing the plans to make such a move and it has not announced anything official. Beyond the usual cost-saving measures, this will also help smartphone makers reduce a massive amount of e-waste. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images; confirms minor design changes

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

This move will also ensure that the company can make the retail boxes smaller for future devices. The reduced size will allow the company to ship more devices that before with the help of size optimizations. Instead of the in-box chargers, users can buy high-quality fast charging compatible charger along with the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 live images spotted on NCC listing

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 live images spotted on NCC listing

USB Type-C will ensure that users don’t have to worry about the smartphone brand while buying a high-quality charger. This will ensure that users with multiple smartphone chargers don’t accumulate unused chargers. This makes sense as the smartphone charger design has evolved to be modular with a separate brick and cable.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 12:58 PM IST

Best Sellers