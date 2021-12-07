comscore Samsung mergers mobile and consumer electronics business: Here's what changes
Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business: Here's what changes

Samsung merges mobile and consumer electronics business. The idea behind the merger is to simplify the structure and focus on “growing the logic chip business”. The merger will appoint new co-CEOs and division heads.

Image: Pixabay

Samsung is changing the way it will operate going forward. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has announced the merger of its mobile and consumer electronics business into one big division. Also Read - Samsung unveils an “human-eye-like” ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China’s Tecno

As per Reuters, the idea behind the merger is to simplify the structure and focus on “growing the logic chip business”. The merger will appoint new co-CEOs. Additionally, there will be slight changes in other managerial roles as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India variants might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Samsung merges into one

According to the report suggests that Han Jong-see, who currently handles the visual display business, will be promoted as vice chairman and co-CEO. Han Jong-see is also said to lead the newly merged division. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 Core budget phone launched with a 5000mAh battery: Check price in India, specs

The merger will bring changes to most departments including the chip and components division. It is said that the CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics Kyung Kye-Hyun will become co-CEO and lead the chip and components division.

The report suggests that analysts predict the merger will help Samsung deal with issues it is facing in both smartphones as well as consumer electronics business.

As per the report, some of the biggest issues that the company could address to start with are – supply chain constraints, rising raw material prices, logistics difficulties, growing competition from China and the United States, and much more.

Going by the reports circulating on the internet, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to surpass TSMC by 2030 to become the top chip manufacturer in the world. It is said, to accomplish the goal, the tech giant will need to invest around $150 billion in investments for developing new foundries and facilities.

In other news, the company is working on the upcoming Galaxy S series dubbed the Galaxy S22. As per reports, the smartphone series could go official around the month of February. Meanwhile, just a few weeks ago, the company confirmed to permanently discontinue the Galaxy Note series and shift focus on building foldable devices.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 6:43 PM IST

