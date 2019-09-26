comscore Samsung might be working on affordable Galaxy Note smartphone
Samsung might be working on affordable Galaxy Note smartphone: Report

Samsung went super premium with the Galaxy Note 10 lineup this year. Now, we might see a cheaper model that will sit below Galaxy Note 10 in terms of price segment.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 1:36 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review s pen doodle

Samsung might be planning to introduce a smaller version of Galaxy Note soon. The Korean smartphone maker launched two new models of Galaxy Note 10 series this year. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ feature a 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays. The company might be planning to add another model to the Note family in the future. Details of an upcoming Samsung smartphone has come up with model number that brings to light new possibilities.

The details of this upcoming smartphone with model number SM-N770F was first spotted by Sammobile. The ‘N’ in the model number clearly suggests that it is part of the Galaxy Note family. However, the flagship Note models this year have SM-N9xx model numbers. Samsung uses the SM-N7xx model number in 2014 when it launched the Galaxy Note 3 Neo or SM-N750. There is a possibility that SM-N770 is the successor to the Galaxy Note 3 Neo or is a device that shares it ethos with the device.

The Galaxy Note 3 Neo was a pared down device that launched as part of the Galaxy Note series. The new device might arrive as an affordable entry model in the Note lineup and be cheaper than the Galaxy Note 10. The price point or whether Samsung is making a cheaper Galaxy Note 10 remains unknown at this moment. Since it is likely to be a Note branded smartphone, it is likely to feature S-Pen like all other Galaxy Note smartphones.

The details regarding key features of this purported Galaxy Note device are not known yet. The only concrete info known about the device being that it will come equipped with 128GB of internal storage. Samsung might use a lower resolution panel and mid-range Exynos processor to cut cost. We might also see the company pare down on camera configuration to reach an accessible price point. It will be interesting to see whether Samsung reaches lower price point without compromising on Galaxy Note branding.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 1:36 PM IST

