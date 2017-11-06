comscore Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more | BGR India
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Here's a look at the Flipkart offers on select Samsung smartphones.

  • Updated: June 19, 2020 5:03 PM IST
Flipkart is back with its periodic sale on select Samsung smartphones. The Samsung Mobiles Fest is currently live on the e-commerce website and covers smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, smartphones from the On-series among others. The offer period begins today and will be live until November 8. Here’s a look at the deals on Samsung mobiles. 

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+

The Galaxy S8 duo is available for purchase through Flipkart. Prices start at Rs 57,900 for the Galaxy S8 64GB model. There’s an exchange offer of up to Rs 20,000 discount. So for example, if you exchange the older Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, you can avail up to Rs 11,850 on the purchase of the newer model. The base model of the Galaxy S8+ is also available at similar exchange offer. Price of the larger variant starts at Rs 64,900. No cost EMIs are also available on both the models. RELATED: Samsung Galaxy S8 Long Term Review: 5 months on, is it still capable?

Samsung Galaxy S7

One of the best premium smartphones to buy, the Samsung Galaxy S7, is available at Rs 29,990 after discount. However, you can exchange your old device for the Galaxy S7 to avail further discounts of up to Rs 25,000. For instance, if you exchange an Apple iPhone 4 for the Galaxy S7, you can still avail Rs 5,500 discount.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Available at a discounted price of Rs 29,900, you can further avail up to Rs 20,000 discount if you buy the Galaxy C9 Pro with the exchange offer. No cost EMIs for the phone start at Rs 2,492/month. If you frequently upgrade your smartphone, you can opt for a buyback guarantee at Rs 149 for the C9 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy On Max, On Nxt

The Galaxy On Max is also available at an offer price of Rs 14,900 after 11 percent discount. There’s up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange of an older smartphone. No cost EMIs on the phone start at Rs 2,484/month. RELATED: Samsung Galaxy On Max review: The dark knight of photography

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is available at Rs 13,900. Exchange discounts can be availed up to Rs 13,000 on older devices. The no cost EMIs start at Rs 2,317/month.

Samsung Galaxy On5, On7

In the budget category, you could consider purchasing the Galaxy On5 which is available at Rs 6,490. The On7 is available at Rs 6,990. Both come with exchange offers of up to Rs 6,000 and Rs 6,500 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

The Galaxy J3 Pro is available at a special price of Rs 7,490. You can exchange an older smartphone for an exchange benefit of up to Rs 7,000. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition launched: Price, specifications, features

  • Published Date: November 6, 2017 3:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 19, 2020 5:03 PM IST

Best Sellers