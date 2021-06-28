Samsung is set to host an online launch event tonight. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 virtual event, taking place in Barcelona, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will launch a range of new products including new Galaxy Watch 4, new foldables, new tablet and more. Also Read - Samsung MWC 2021 tonight: How to watch livestream, Galaxy Watch 4 and more expected

The Samsung MWC 2021 online event will begin at 7:15 pm CET, at around 10.40 pm IST. You can watch the launch event on Samsung's YouTube channel and also social media platforms including Twitter.

In the official invite for the event, Samsung noted that "showcasing how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set to provide people with even greater possibilities for enriching their lifestyles." The company hasn't officially revealed products it will launch tonight but the teaser shows a new watch, new tablet, new pair of buds, new foldable phone and more.

